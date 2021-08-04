Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announces All-State baseball teams

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced its 2021 baseball all-state teams on Tuesday.

The teams were selected during a virtual selection meeting with sports writers and coaches from around the state.

Local schools were well represented on the teams.

St. Albert finished with two players on the Class 1A first team and Tri-Center placed one on the first team and one on the third team.

Treynor had one player on the Class 2A second team and Underwood finished with one player on the third team.

Glenwood had one player on the Class 3A second team.

Class 1A

First Time

Pitcher - Leyton Nelson - Tri-Center - Senior

First base - Isaac Sherrill - St. Albert - Senior

Infield - Cy Patterson - St. Albert - Senior

Third Team

Infield - Trent Kozeal - Tri-Center - Senior

Class 2A

Second Team