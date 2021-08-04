 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announces All-State baseball teams
0 comments

Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announces All-State baseball teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced its 2021 baseball all-state teams on Tuesday.

The teams were selected during a virtual selection meeting with sports writers and coaches from around the state.

Local schools were well represented on the teams. 

St. Albert finished with two players on the Class 1A first team and Tri-Center placed one on the first team and one on the third team. 

Treynor had one player on the Class 2A second team and Underwood finished with one player on the third team. 

Glenwood had one player on the Class 3A second team. 

Class 1A

First Time

Pitcher - Leyton Nelson - Tri-Center - Senior

First base - Isaac Sherrill - St. Albert - Senior

Infield - Cy Patterson - St. Albert - Senior

Third Team

Infield - Trent Kozeal - Tri-Center - Senior

Class 2A 

Second Team

Outfield - Jaxson Schumacher - Treynor - Sophomore

Third Team

Utility - Blake Hall - Underwood - Senior 

Class 3A 

Second Team

Infield - Kayden Anderson - Glenwood - Freshman

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert