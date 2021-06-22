Iowa Western announced Larson at next Director of Athletics

Iowa Western Community College announced the hiring of Shane Larson as the next Director of Athletics, a position that has been vacant since David Miller resigned late last year.
Larson is coming from Cowley College (KS), a position that he held for seven years. He enjoyed success during his tenure with every team being ranked in the top-20 team in the country at some point during the season.
"This is an exciting time for Iowa Western as we usher in a new era of Reiver Athletics under the direction of a highly motivated director," Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said in a press release. "Shane comes to Iowa Western highly recommended by his peers and we are happy to welcome him to the Reiver family."
In his new role, he will oversee 21 teams and over 700 student athletes.
Before his time at Cowley, Larson served as the head women's basketball coach at Kaskaskia College in Illinois.
He also served as assistant women's basketball coach and assistant registrar at Midland University in Fremont, NE and was the head women's basketball coach and coordinator of the Sports Management Program at Dana College in Blair, NE., from 2008 to 2010.
Larson studied at Fort Hays State where he earned a Master of Science in Health Education. He also in a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science from Bethany College (KS).
He earned an Associate's Degree from Cloud County in 1997 and is currently working on his Doctorate of Education at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
"Iowa Western is one of the top junior college athletic programs in the country and I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of it," Larson said. "I want to thank Dr. Kinney for this amazing opportunity. It is an honor to be entrusted with this responsibility and a privilege to get to work with an amazing athletic department. My family and I are excited to become a part of the Council Bluff Community. I am looking forward to getting to know the coaches and athletic department staff and learning more about Reiver Athletics. It is an incredible responsibility to maintain the level of excellence that has been established here at Iowa Western Community College."
Larson and his wife, Jennie, have one son, Cash. Larson is a native of Waterville, Kansas.