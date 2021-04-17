Iowa Western claims national championship

Iowa Western volleyball completed its revenge tour on Saturday night defeating Snow College (UT) in four sets to claim its second-ever national championship.

The Reivers won, 25-15, 2025- 25-21 and 25-19 for its first title since 2006 when head coach Alicia Williams was a player.

Iowa Western entered the tournament as the No. 5 while Snow held the No. 3 seed.

Williams was awarded coach of the tournament.

Iowa Western started the tournament with sweeps of No. 12 Wallace State (AL) and No. 4 Utah State Eastern before downing the No. 1 seed Miami Dade (FL) in three sets.

Miami Dade had eliminated Iowa Western in the past few national tournaments.

The Reivers needed to revenge one more loss if it hoped to claim the crown. Snow College owned a win over Iowa Western earlier in the year in a sweep on January 29.

Check Tuesday's edition of The Nonpareil for a full story on the match as well as comments from coach Williams.