Iowa Western claims spot at Nationals

Iowa Western men’s golf team finished clinched a spot in the NCJAA National Championship on Monday and Tuesday by placing third in the District III Championship in Wichita, KS.

The Reivers finished with three players in the top six including freshman Jakob Falk Schollert who finished in a three-way tie for second after shooting a 215 over three rounds.

“The men played well through very tough conditions on a very difficult golf course,” head coach Derrick Thompson said. “We got off to a good start in round one, struggled a bit in round one, but had a nice bounce back in round three to qualify for Nationals.

The Reivers finished third out of nine teams earning one of the five qualifying spots. Schollert and freshman Daniel Gutgesell both earned All-District Team honors.

Gutgesell finished in fifth with a 216, freshman Kyle Hickey carded a 217 for sixth, freshman Grant Jabenis tied for 11th after tallying a 222, Gustav Sjoberg shot a 223 to tie for 13th, freshman Graedon Woodward tied for 22nd with a 227 and freshman Dean Walsh finished in a tie for 36th after carding a 237.

Hutchinson Community College won the District Championship after Harry Crockett took the gold medal with a score of 209.

The National Championship will start at 8 a.m. on May 10 at the Rawls Course in Lubbock, TX.