Iowa Western Community College proudly opened its new Dr. John and Jean Marshall Baseball and Softball Complex, not just for the Iowa Western baseball and softball teams, but to the Council Bluffs.

Fans were finally allowed to enter the new baseball and softball complex and see Dr. John Marshall, his wife Jean, and the Iowa Western Board of Trustees and Athletics has dreamed about for over a year as this complex was constructed. To see the public come in and finally take a look at this new facility has been nothing short of splendor for the Marshall family, and Iowa Western athletics.

“I thought our facilities could definitely use an upgrade, and at first it just started as talking about a new scoreboard,” John Marshall said. “It later morphed into a much bigger project as we completely redid the whole area from the ground up.”

“I’m extremely proud of it and I think it really raises the bar for facilities on campus here. This facility is first-class, and you aren’t going to find anything better than this in the NJCAA and a lot of four-year programs as well. Overall, I think this upgrades the program and helps bring in quality ball players to our campus, but more importantly, it provides an entry to education for a lot of athletes.”

President Dr. Daniel Kinney thinks this facility will not only be a good home for the Reivers, but serve as a good hosting ground for local high schools, regional colleges, and more. Some NCAA teams such as North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Nebraska-Kearney, Augustana, and St. Cloud State have also played in the new complex already.

Long story short, the region has already greatly benefited from this new complex.

“I’ll guarantee you that over the next 12 months, there will be over 100 baseball and softball games played here,” Kinney said. “This past summer we were able to host a college-level summer camp for college students, the number of youth tournaments we can have. But the more special thing to me is the high schools that we can now host to come here.

“Last summer there was some rain, and I think we had one night where we started a game at 10 in the morning and went until about 10 at night so they could get their games in. The impact that this facility has in the region, Council Bluffs, and Omaha. This facility really makes the greater Omaha area even better than it was.”

“We’ve been waiting for this day,” Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson added. “It’s a wonderful facility, and we’re so grateful to Dr. Marshall and Jean for their contribution and support, not only to our athletics but to Iowa Western as an institution.”

Of course, the coaches are more than excited to showcase their new facility as well and to also have good-sized crowds exploring the new complex and sticking around for some competition. With new turf fields and brand new video board scoreboards, it was an exciting day for the baseball and softball programs and will remain an exciting piece for both of these programs for years to come.

“I’m very happy to see the Marshall family get such professional recognition,” baseball coach Ryan Cougil added. “Our program and our leadership at Iowa Western are incredibly grateful for their generosity. To bring in good players you need good facilities to do that, and to keep coaches you need support to do that, and I’m thankful that we have all of that.”

“It’s been a huge day, and we’re so happy to finally show it off,” softball coach Heidi Jordan added. “It’s a wow factor, people are blown away with it, because I don’t think people realize how great the facilities are here until they see them, and it’s a great selling point for recruits. We always save the fields for last when we give our recruits the tour, and when they walk onto the field, they’re just in awe. This place truly does have that wow factor.”

The Iowa Western teams also played the Southeastern Blackhawks. Check online and other stories for recaps of these games.