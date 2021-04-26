Iowa Western Recap: Reivers at Drake and more

The highlights of the weekend include a home run from Katriana Bain and a three-hit game from Mattilyn Reiling in the first game of the series.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Iowa Lakes Community College in a doubleheader.

Iowa Western Baseball stays hot

Iowa Western baseball is now 9-1 in its last 10 games after going 3-1 against Des Moines Area Community College on the road this past weekend.

The Rivers won the first game on Saturday, 12-0 before dropping a 7-0 loss that snapped the seven-game win streak.

Iowa Western bounced back on Sunday to win 6-2 and 8-6.

Peyton Zabel (6-1) shinned in the first game from the mound giving up only three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

All nine players in the batting order contributed at least one hit.

Kyle Huckstorf added another highlight when he hit a home run in the seventh inning of the last game which started a rally. The Rivers were down 6-1 before the homer cut the deficit to three runs.

The Reivers scored the final seven runs of the game.