Iowa Western Recap: Reivers at Drake and more

Iowa Western track and field had a busy weekend at the Drake Relays and saw two athletes come away with gold medals for their efforts.
Freshman Michael Buchanan took first in the long jump with a leap of 7.09 meters and freshman Aliyah McNeil won gold in the high jump after clearing 1.72 meters.
The men’s 400 relay finished in third with a time of 41.02. That team was made up of freshmen Tajh Billings, Jude Murray, Nastario Williams and sophomore Malachi Carroll.
The women’s 400 relay won a silver after running a 45.63 with a time of freshmen Sanique Ross, Nickisha Pryce, Nayomie Green and Tirecia Walcott.
The women’s 1600 relay won a silver with a time of 3:47.32 with a group of freshmen — Monique Remy, Shariden Richardson, Dyandra Gray and Nickisha Pryce.
Freshman Victory George earned a silver in the long jump with a distance of 5.61 meters.
Full results for the meet can be found online at godrakedulldogs.com.
Reiver softball skid continues
Iowa Western softball lost its seventh and eighth games in a row on Sunday after being swept by Des Moines Area Community College at home over the weekend over four games.
The Reivers lost 10-6 and 8-0 on Saturday and 7-1 and 10-2 on Sunday.
The highlights of the weekend include a home run from Katriana Bain and a three-hit game from Mattilyn Reiling in the first game of the series.
Iowa Western will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Iowa Lakes Community College in a doubleheader.
Iowa Western Baseball stays hot
Iowa Western baseball is now 9-1 in its last 10 games after going 3-1 against Des Moines Area Community College on the road this past weekend.
The Rivers won the first game on Saturday, 12-0 before dropping a 7-0 loss that snapped the seven-game win streak.
Iowa Western bounced back on Sunday to win 6-2 and 8-6.
Peyton Zabel (6-1) shinned in the first game from the mound giving up only three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.
All nine players in the batting order contributed at least one hit.
Kyle Huckstorf added another highlight when he hit a home run in the seventh inning of the last game which started a rally. The Rivers were down 6-1 before the homer cut the deficit to three runs.
The Reivers scored the final seven runs of the game.
Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at home in a doubleheader against Iowa Lakes.
Men’s and Women’s soccer stay undefeated
Iowa Western men’s and women’s soccer earned a pair of victories over Iowa Lakes on Saturday on the road allowing both Reiver teams to remain undefeated.
The men won 1-0 after Evan Southern scored the lone goal off an assist from Giorgio Probo in the 56th minute.
Both defenses caused problems for their opponents with only four shots on goal combined between the two teams.
The women won 3-0.
Paula Boza scored an unassisted goal in the seventh minute, Laura Linares scored in the 31st off an assist from Yoshiki Kitadai and Kitadai scored off an assist from Linares in the 34th minute.
The Reivers kept Iowa Lakes from getting a single shot on goal.
The soccer teams will be in action next Tuesday at home against Iowa Central Community College. The men’s game will be at 1 p.m. and the women’s at 3.