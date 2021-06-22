Iowa Western to launch esports program this fall

Iowa Western Community College students will compete in a new sport beginning this fall, but it won’t require running, weight training or ramming into tackle dummies.
The program? Esports, or electronic gaming.
“Kids are gaming,” President Dan Kinney said in a pitch for the program during the Board of Trustees meeting Monday. “They’re gaming in their rooms. Let’s bring them out of their rooms and make it social.”
Games typically include simulations of existing sports, such as baseball, basketball and soccer, as well as skill and strategy games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League and others, Kinney said.
“You name it, they play it,” he said. “I’m still learning about this sport.”
Kinney believes it will help the college attract and retain students. One prospective student even told him if Iowa Western started a gaming program, it would be his college. And many students who don’t participate will still want to watch.
Kinney estimates it will cost about $220,000 to ramp up the program (includes the purchase of 50 gaming consoles) and $100,000 per year to operate it. While he thinks it may eventually require a full-time coach, a current faculty member is interested in getting involved and could serve as a part-time coach.
Iowa Western will join National Junior College Athletic Association Esports, the governing body for two-year college esports in the United States, which provides competition and official national championships. NJCAAE’s mission is to remove all barriers to entry into collegiate esports and engage students in college life, encouraging them to finish their degrees, and support colleges to recruit and retain students, according to its website.
The Reivers will compete against other junior colleges and a few four-year institutions, Kinney said. NJCAAE members in the Midwest include Iowa Central Community College and Hawkeye Community College in Iowa, several colleges in Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin and a couple in Minnesota and Kansas. For more information on the sport and the NJCAAE, visit njcaa.org/esports/landing/index.