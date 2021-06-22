Iowa Western to launch esports program this fall

Iowa Western Community College students will compete in a new sport beginning this fall, but it won’t require running, weight training or ramming into tackle dummies.

The program? Esports, or electronic gaming.

“Kids are gaming,” President Dan Kinney said in a pitch for the program during the Board of Trustees meeting Monday. “They’re gaming in their rooms. Let’s bring them out of their rooms and make it social.”

Games typically include simulations of existing sports, such as baseball, basketball and soccer, as well as skill and strategy games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League and others, Kinney said.

“You name it, they play it,” he said. “I’m still learning about this sport.”

Kinney believes it will help the college attract and retain students. One prospective student even told him if Iowa Western started a gaming program, it would be his college. And many students who don’t participate will still want to watch.