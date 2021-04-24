Iowa Western wins 'The Cup'

Just when it looked like Iowa Western was going to run away with the game, Iowa Central worked the ball down the field and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to just six points.

After the Triton touchdown, both defenses started to lock-in.

Iowa Western punted on three of its not four possessions and ran the clock out to the end of the half in the other.

Iowa Central's offense wasn't much more productive with a missed field goal and two punts in its next three possessions.

It looked like the Reivers might stretch the lead to nine points on a field goal but the try was blocked keeping it a one-score game.

Iowa Western's defense stepped up in a huge way two plays later when Ellis forced a fumble and Iowa Western recovered at the 33-yard line.

Glantz threw his third touchdown of the game when he found freshman wide receiver Jermaine Dawson for a 33-yard connection to give his team a 20-7 lead with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

The end of the game was all Iowa Western.