Iowa Western women's, men's basketball sweeps NECC on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Neb. — Both of Iowa Western’s basketball teams won in a women’s-men’s doubleheader on Wednesday against Northeast Community College.

WOMEN

IWCC 94,

Northeast CC 70

The Iowa Western women (4-1) powered by the Northeast Hawks (3-2) thanks to big performances within the second and fourth quarter, leading to a 94-70 win for the Reivers.

IWCC started a bit sluggish as the home Hawks forced six early turnovers, putting Northeast in front 17-13 after one quarter. However, the Reivers offense got going as they doubled up the Haws in second quarter 28-14.

Freshman Isnelle Natabou led the charge with nine points in that second alone.

The Hawks closed the gap slightly in the third quarter, but the Reiver offense had another breakthrough in the fourth to put the game away, partially thanks to solid bench play as sophomore Hayley Berfield scored 22 of Iowa Western’s 34 bench points. The Hawks had five points from their bench.

IW: 13 28 20 33--94

NE: 17 14 23 16--70