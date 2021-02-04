Iowa Western women's, men's basketball sweeps NECC on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Neb. — Both of Iowa Western’s basketball teams won in a women’s-men’s doubleheader on Wednesday against Northeast Community College.
WOMEN
IWCC 94,
Northeast CC 70
The Iowa Western women (4-1) powered by the Northeast Hawks (3-2) thanks to big performances within the second and fourth quarter, leading to a 94-70 win for the Reivers.
IWCC started a bit sluggish as the home Hawks forced six early turnovers, putting Northeast in front 17-13 after one quarter. However, the Reivers offense got going as they doubled up the Haws in second quarter 28-14.
Freshman Isnelle Natabou led the charge with nine points in that second alone.
The Hawks closed the gap slightly in the third quarter, but the Reiver offense had another breakthrough in the fourth to put the game away, partially thanks to solid bench play as sophomore Hayley Berfield scored 22 of Iowa Western’s 34 bench points. The Hawks had five points from their bench.
IW: 13 28 20 33--94
NE: 17 14 23 16--70
IW: Heyley Berfield 22; Gebriella Smith 21; Geassy Germano 15; Isnelle Natabou 11; Ruba Abo Hashesh 8; Dustie Obah 7; Arielle McElroy 6; Ariyah Brooks 2; Ali Edwards 2
NE: Yiesha Williams 18; Taylor Peter 16; Ashley Hassett 15; Patricija Peric 10; Breanna Stouffer 6; Brianna Bauer 3; Molly Davis 2
MEN
IWCC 85,
Northeast CC 75
The Iowa Western (3-2) men’s basketball team also earned a win after losing after rallying back from two separate six-point deficits against Northeast (1-3).
Four Reiver players scored in double figures to outduel the Hawks on the road.
Dewayne Vass helped lead the Reivers through each rally by scoring 16 first-half points for IWCC, finishing with a game-high 27 points, while also adding six assists and six steals.
The Hawks threatened the Reivers lead early in the second half but IWCC answered with a 12-0 run after the Hawks trimmed the lead down to as little as three. Elijah Pickens made some key baskets in the 12-0 run, finishing his night with 10 points.
From that run onward, the Reivers sailed through to claim their third win of the season.
Both Iowa Western teams will remain on the road this Saturday as they take on North Iowa Area Community College.
IW: 41 44--85