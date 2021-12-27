Iowa Western's Ellis earns NJCAA’s Co-Defensive player of the year

Iowa Western freshman linebacker Jacob Ellis has been named the NJCAA’s co-defensive player of the year for the fall 2021 season.

After leading the Reiver defense with 77 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and five interceptions, Ellis shares the honor Snow College’s Keionte Scott.

“First off, I’m very thankful,” Ellis said. “I felt very accomplished. I feel like I left it all out on the field with my teammates and for my family, and most importantly myself. This past season, really the last two have been big stepping stones in my life.”

Ellis was a key part of the defense through the spring and fall seasons, which earned him All-American honors after both seasons. In the fall, Ellis had three games where he recorded double-digit tackles and helped the Reivers again become one of the best defenses in the NJCAA.

Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said that Ellis was the ideal athlete not just for what he did on the field, but off of it as well.

“He was a big part of our defensive success in the spring and fall,” Strohmeier said. “That’s earned him two All-American awards and he’s a 4.0 student and just does things the right way on and off the field. He’s a great kid and is one of the hardest workers you could have. He’s a great student in the classroom and keeps himself as a student of the game of football. Everything you’re looking for in a student-athlete is what he brings.”

Ellis is the fourth Reiver to win a player of the year award in the program’s 13-year history. And Ellis is the first defensive player to receive such an honor.

“Getting an award like this was really never on my mind,” Ellis said. “I was always just thinking about the game really and not really thinking about trying to win any specific accolades. But I know three quarterbacks have won it here in the past so it was cool to change up the order and get a member of the dark side on that list and it means a lot to be the first one to do this.”

“The thing is we’ve had really good defensive players in the past,” Strohmeier added. “But statistically, because we play so many different guys, they don’t always get the stats that some of the other guys who have won this award. We’ve had some guys who were more than worthy, but to see what Jacob did in these back-to-back seasons was really impressive.”

Ellis isn’t the only one in his family who has seen a high level of success in sports. His father, Jeff Ellis played tight end at Ohio State from 1987 to 1991 and also played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns.

In addition, Jacob’s grandfather Jimmy Ellis was a WBA heavyweight boxing champion in 1968 who defeated Jerry Quarry and defended his title until 1970 when he fell to Joe Frazier.

While he never felt pressured by his past family’s success, Jacob said he is thrilled to keep the line of success rolling in the Ellis family name.

“It means the world to me that I get to add to this legacy,” Ellis said. “Just to continue making a name for the Ellis family, it means a lot. With my grandfather being a champion heavyweight boxer, and my father playing football at Ohio State, I got big shoes to fill.

“At the same time, I don’t feel like there’s any pressure on my shoulders. They did what they did. Now I’m here to make a name for myself. But to still add something new to my family name and continue this success, means the world to me.”

Ellis, while uncommitted, is pondering some NCAA Division I offers, including but not limited to Florida International and Iowa State. He has visits scheduled to both schools, which of course Ellis said couldn’t have been possible without the Iowa Western coaches and his teammates.

“I have to thank Iowa Western for this opportunity,” Ellis said. “Coach Strohmeier, Coach (Mike) Blackbourn, and the whole coaching staff. They’re some of the best coaches I’ve ever had and I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Thank you, guys.”

Ellis was also named the ICCAC Defensive Player of the Year, a first-team NJCAA Division-I All-American, and an ICCAC All-Conference selection.