Isaiah Crosby goes back to back

Crosby would have liked to record the first-period techfall, but said there is some added satisfaction to having to battle through the adversity.

“When you think you got something and it just goes away like that, it’s like, man now I have to prepare even more mentally, to finish this match,” he said. “It definitely helped a lot.”

Iowa Western head coach Josh Watts was emotional after seeing the first Reiver to win two national titles. His admiration for Crosby came from his actions both on and off the mat.

“He did a great job. We had a game plan going in. Basically, him be him and it works,” Watts said. “He’s a special kid. He came in did things the right way. He’s got good grades. He works hard. He never misses workouts. He’s not late. He’s respectful. He does everything right. He deserved this and he went out and took it.”

The ups and downs of the match were also hard on the coaching staff. Watts was ready to celebrate with Crosby after the believed victory.

“It’s was kind of an emotional rollercoaster there,” he said. “You think it’s over. I thought it was. I was right there. But then you have to calm yourself down and regroup and go again. He did a good job of refocusing.”