Isaiah Crosby goes back to back

Isaiah Crosby.
That’s the entire list of Iowa Western wrestlers that have won back-to-back national championships.
Crosby achieved his season-long goal on Thursday night in the 157-pound championship match at the NJCAA championships at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. Crosby defeated Dayton Porsch of Pratt 16-4.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I couldn’t be more grateful and I just thank God for the opportunity to prove who I am today,” Crosby said after his match.
Crosby scored a takedown nine seconds into the match after shooting a low single off the whistle. He scored two, two-point nearfalls before Porsch escaped with just over two minutes left in the first period.
Crosby added another takedown and a couple two-point nearfalls to take an 11 point lead.
The win wouldn’t come that easily though.
Crosby and the crowd erupted near the end of the third period when it appeared that Crosby had won by technical fall after a four-point nearfall.
Porsch told his coach to challenge the nearfall, citing that his foot was out of bounds. The challenge was successful, which resumed the match.
Porsch added another escape with four seconds left in the first period to bring the score to 12-2.
Crosby started to show signs of exhaustion and gave up a locked hands call in the second period to bring the score to 12-3.
He earned the point back with an early escape near the third, but was hit with a stalling penalty with 23 seconds.
Porsch went for a desperation throw with just seconds remaining, but Crosby secured the takedown off the throw to earn the 16-4 victory.
“Ecstatic. It’s more than words can describe. I’m just blessed and happy that I accomplished this,” Crosby said.
Crosby admitted that the challenge did provide some adversity.
“I definitely thought I had the fastest tech of the tournament,” he said. “(My coach) said put your headgear back on and get your head in the game. That’s what I did.”
Shooting off the whistle became part of the game plan as soon as Hughes saw where Porsch’s feet were set. Crosby also knew he had to be careful of tying up with Porsch, who won the 67-kilogram junior national championship in Greco-Roman.
“I just go off of whoever lines up the same foot as me. So if they do then that’s what I go for off the rip,” Crosby said. “My coaches and teammates warned me about getting in all the tie ups. I somewhat listened but still got the job done.”
Crosby would have liked to record the first-period techfall, but said there is some added satisfaction to having to battle through the adversity.
“When you think you got something and it just goes away like that, it’s like, man now I have to prepare even more mentally, to finish this match,” he said. “It definitely helped a lot.”
Iowa Western head coach Josh Watts was emotional after seeing the first Reiver to win two national titles. His admiration for Crosby came from his actions both on and off the mat.
“He did a great job. We had a game plan going in. Basically, him be him and it works,” Watts said. “He’s a special kid. He came in did things the right way. He’s got good grades. He works hard. He never misses workouts. He’s not late. He’s respectful. He does everything right. He deserved this and he went out and took it.”
The ups and downs of the match were also hard on the coaching staff. Watts was ready to celebrate with Crosby after the believed victory.
“It’s was kind of an emotional rollercoaster there,” he said. “You think it’s over. I thought it was. I was right there. But then you have to calm yourself down and regroup and go again. He did a good job of refocusing.”
Crosby wasn’t the only Iowa Western wrestler that had success at the national championship. Four different Reivers won All-American honors, with three wrestlers finishing in fifth place — freshman Creighton Baughman at 141 pounds, sophomore Fabian Padilla at 165 pounds and sophomore Josh McFarland at 197 pounds.
“We came out and wrestled really well,” Watts said about his team. “I think we prepared well. The guys were ready. ... These guys bought in and worked hard and did things the right way. It’s been a tough year but it’s been a good year.”
The Reivers finished ninth in the team standings. Clackamas of Oregon won the team title.
With Thursday night the last time Crosby will wear a Reiver singlet, he hopes fans remember him “as the most humble and blessed two-time champion there was,” Crosby said.