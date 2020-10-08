ISD volleyball makes strides in 4-set loss on Wednesday

Cornerstone Christian (Bellevue, Nebraska) defeated Iowa School for the Deaf 3-1 (25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16 on Wednesday.

Kali Nipper had a big night at the service line for ISD with a team-high five aces, Ali Sellwood added three, Ashley Vera-Nieto had a pair, while Kynnedi Anderson and HopeMurapa each had one apiece.

“Our game (Wednesday) was a good competition. Our athletes have definitely improved on their serving game,” ISD head coach Katrina Landolt said. “We are continuing to work on our passing game.”

On Monday, the Treynor freshman/JV team defeated ISD 3-0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-15).

“We just could not control the game as we would have liked. We started to warm up too late. We did, however, see some good things during the game,” Landolt said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.