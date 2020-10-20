ISD wraps up season with loss to Nebraska City Lourdes on Monday

Iowa School for the Deaf concluded its season on Monday, falling to Nebraska City Lourdes in three sets.
Reflecting on this season, ISD head coach Katrina Landolt is encouraged by the development and future of the team.
“It’s hard to believe that our season is over. We saw a lot of good things,” she said. “Our newcomer, Hope Murapa, showed a lot of improvement in attempting to go for the ball. We had a lot more attempts to get three hits before getting it over the net. Our setter, Ali Sellwood, is starting to get a better feel of the game. Jenessa (Pattens) and Ashley (Vera-Nieto) have been doing a great job of recognizing where the ball is going. Kali (Nipper) has stepped up in her role as a leader this year. The players look up to her. Britany (Adame) has also shown a great deal of support to her teammates, especially in the end of the season. We will be missing our seniors next year, Nichole (Jergens) and Sterlyn (Aragon). They were a great addition to our team.”
Nebraska City Lourdes 25 25 25—3
Iowa School for the Deaf (0-10) 17 11 9—0
ISD stats
Sterlyn Aragon (8 serves, 1 ace); Kali Nipper (7 serves, 3 aces, 1 attack); Britany Adame (1 attack); Kynnedi Anderson (1 serve); Ashley Vera-Nieto (3 serves); Ali Sellwood (4 serves, 1 set); Jenessa Pattens (11 serves); Hope Murapa (3 serves).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!