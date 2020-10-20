ISD wraps up season with loss to Nebraska City Lourdes on Monday

“It’s hard to believe that our season is over. We saw a lot of good things,” she said. “Our newcomer, Hope Murapa, showed a lot of improvement in attempting to go for the ball. We had a lot more attempts to get three hits before getting it over the net. Our setter, Ali Sellwood, is starting to get a better feel of the game. Jenessa (Pattens) and Ashley (Vera-Nieto) have been doing a great job of recognizing where the ball is going. Kali (Nipper) has stepped up in her role as a leader this year. The players look up to her. Britany (Adame) has also shown a great deal of support to her teammates, especially in the end of the season. We will be missing our seniors next year, Nichole (Jergens) and Sterlyn (Aragon). They were a great addition to our team.”