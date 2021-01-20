IWCC men's and women's basketball opens regular season

The Iowa Western Community College basketball teams opened the season at Reiver Arena on Wednesday with in-state foe Iowa Lakes CC.
The NJCAA D-1 24th-ranked Reiver women (1-0) topped NJCAA D2’s 12th-ranked Iowa Lakes (0-1) 74-46.
The Reivers came out strong, using a 13-2 run over the Lakers to set the early tempo. The Reivers and Lakers traded 7-0 runs in the second quarter, thus allowing the Reivers to maintain a double-digit lead at halftime.
The Lakers responded with a 7-0 run in the first 1 minute, 30 seconds of the second half. The Lakers continued, eventually cutting IWCC’s lead to just a point. However, the Reivers outscored the Lakers 20-4 for the rest of the quarter partially thanks to cashing in points off of Laker turnovers, of which the Reivers had 28.
Iowa Western is scheduled to play at Iowa Central Community College on Saturday.
IWCC 17 17 20 20--74
ILCC 8 16 11 11--46
IWCC: Dustie Obah 14; Gabriella Smith 14; Ayerona Carter 13: Arielle McElroy 9; Isnelle Natabou 6; Geassy Germano 6; Brala Benion 5; Ariyah Brooks 5; Hayley Berfield 2
ILCC: Jaeda Whitner 17; Rachel Puok 14; Rachel Breck 4; Andrea Vazquez 4; Hailey Miranda 3; Madison Hough 2; Tianna Powell 2
Reiver men rally to top 7th-ranked Lakers
Iowa Western (1-0) also claimed victory, winning over NJCAA D2 seventh-ranked Iowa Lakes (0-1) 99-87.
The Reivers came out swinging with back-to-back early 3-pointers to take the early lead, only to miss their next eight tries from deep before Roland MCCoy finally broke the drought for the Reivers three minutes before halftime.
At the break, the Reivers were 3-of-13 from 3-point range and were shooting 32 percent from the floor.
The Lakers came out expanding their lead to start the second half to a dozen after a 6-0 spurt to start the half.
The Reivers quickly responded with a 26-5 run that spanned over six minutes. From that point, the Reivers never surrendered the lead again, sinking eight treys in the second half.
The Reiver men will join the women’s team in travel to Fort Dodge for their next game against Iowa Central on Saturday.
IWCC 36 63--99
ILCC 43 44--87
IWCC: Dewayne Vass 30; Elijah Pickens 21; Marcedus Leech 16; Kelvin Balfour 12; Roland McCoy 9; Dante’ Wheeler 3; Romanique Hellems 3; Elijah Bishop 3; Karl Jones 2
ILCC: Caleb Johnson 30; Ryan Hall 16; Keshawn Pegues 12; Xzavier Jones 12; Kevin Cook 8; Johnathan Oden 3; Dillon Carlson 2; Joseph Owens 2; Colton Schutt 1; Aloung Kang 1