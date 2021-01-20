IWCC men's and women's basketball opens regular season

Reiver men rally to top 7th-ranked Lakers

Iowa Western (1-0) also claimed victory, winning over NJCAA D2 seventh-ranked Iowa Lakes (0-1) 99-87.

The Reivers came out swinging with back-to-back early 3-pointers to take the early lead, only to miss their next eight tries from deep before Roland MCCoy finally broke the drought for the Reivers three minutes before halftime.

At the break, the Reivers were 3-of-13 from 3-point range and were shooting 32 percent from the floor.

The Lakers came out expanding their lead to start the second half to a dozen after a 6-0 spurt to start the half.

The Reivers quickly responded with a 26-5 run that spanned over six minutes. From that point, the Reivers never surrendered the lead again, sinking eight treys in the second half.

The Reiver men will join the women’s team in travel to Fort Dodge for their next game against Iowa Central on Saturday.

IWCC 36 63--99

ILCC 43 44--87

IWCC: Dewayne Vass 30; Elijah Pickens 21; Marcedus Leech 16; Kelvin Balfour 12; Roland McCoy 9; Dante’ Wheeler 3; Romanique Hellems 3; Elijah Bishop 3; Karl Jones 2

ILCC: Caleb Johnson 30; Ryan Hall 16; Keshawn Pegues 12; Xzavier Jones 12; Kevin Cook 8; Johnathan Oden 3; Dillon Carlson 2; Joseph Owens 2; Colton Schutt 1; Aloung Kang 1