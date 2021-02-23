 Skip to main content
IWCC women rout Iowa Central 82-56 to win 5th straight
IWCC women rout Iowa Central 82-56 to win 5th straight

Basketball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Iowa Western Community College earned its fifth consecutive victory, defeating Iowa Central Community College 82-56 on Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers (10-2, 10-1) shot 38% from the field, but held ICCC (4-5, 4-5) to 39%. The difference in the game was IWCC going plus-8 in turnover margin, outrebounding ICCC 42-34 and had the advantage from 3-point range where the Reivers converted 11-of-32 attempts (34.4%) compared to 1-of-12 for the Tritons.

After trailing 15-13 after the first quarter, IWCC proceeded to outscore the ICCC 69-41 the rest of the way.

IWCC’s Hayley Barfield scored 17 points and had five assists, Gabriella Smith scored 17, along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Ruba Abo Hashesh provided punch off the bench, scoring 14 points.

Isabell West led Iowa Central offensively with a team-high 15 points, while Nevaeh Golloway added 14.

Iowa Western will try to extend its win streak to six on Saturday at Ellsworth Community College at 1 p.m. in Iowa Falls.

ICCC (4-5, 4-5) 15 8 15 18—56

IWCC (10-2, 10-1) 13 17 25 27—82

ICCC: Autumn Dykstra 3, Jordan Engbrecht 3, Navaeh Galloway 14, Carley West 11, Isabell West 15, Nevaeh Moeschter 6, Sherynn Titus 4.

IWCC: Hayley Berfield 17, Arielle McElroy 5, Isnelle Natabou 10, Geassy Germano 8, Gabriella Smith 17, Ruba Abo Hashesh 14, Liliana Marques 3, Ariyah Brooks 2, Dustie Obah 3, Ali Edwards 3.

