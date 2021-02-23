IWCC women rout Iowa Central 82-56 to win 5th straight

Iowa Western Community College earned its fifth consecutive victory, defeating Iowa Central Community College 82-56 on Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers (10-2, 10-1) shot 38% from the field, but held ICCC (4-5, 4-5) to 39%. The difference in the game was IWCC going plus-8 in turnover margin, outrebounding ICCC 42-34 and had the advantage from 3-point range where the Reivers converted 11-of-32 attempts (34.4%) compared to 1-of-12 for the Tritons.

After trailing 15-13 after the first quarter, IWCC proceeded to outscore the ICCC 69-41 the rest of the way.

IWCC’s Hayley Barfield scored 17 points and had five assists, Gabriella Smith scored 17, along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Ruba Abo Hashesh provided punch off the bench, scoring 14 points.

Isabell West led Iowa Central offensively with a team-high 15 points, while Nevaeh Golloway added 14.

Iowa Western will try to extend its win streak to six on Saturday at Ellsworth Community College at 1 p.m. in Iowa Falls.

ICCC (4-5, 4-5) 15 8 15 18—56

IWCC (10-2, 10-1) 13 17 25 27—82