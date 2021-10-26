J-Hawks jump by Lynx for state berth

While the third set was more decisive than the first two, Darrington was proud of how the girls fought and pushed this season to the regional final, a position not many outside of A.L. would have thought to see the Lynx in.

“We knew we could get here so we saw this coming,” Darrington said. “Once we started believing in ourselves we knew this team could be great. We showed that against Valley, but all in all we still played our hearts out tonight and this final record does not reflect who this team is and that’s what I told the kids.”

With the loss, the Lynx end the season 17-25 overall and will graduate three senior players and their senior manager. Darrington says it's hard to see these seniors go, but is excited about the legacy they’ve left for the many returners for next season.

“Baylee Girres was a four-year starter and was just an amazing contributor in all four of her years and proved she is an excellent player,” Darrington said. “Then there’s Rilee Good, who started a bit slow to start this year, but then really came along as the season went on. She didn’t play volleyball until she was a junior and quickly became a leader on the team.