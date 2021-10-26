J-Hawks jump by Lynx for state berth

URBANDALE -- Sometimes a scoreboard doesn’t show how close a game really was. One could argue that being the case tonight as Urbandale swept Abraham Lincoln 3-0.
“We told the girls to come out and challenge every point and I truly think we did that,” Lynx coach Katie Darrington said. “We made them earn it, but Urbandale is good, we had a good game plan, but they still showed why they’re ranked No. 6 in the state.”
In set one, the Lynx leaped out to an early 13-4 lead thanks to an 8-1 run to start things off. However, Urbandale answered with a 21-8 spurt, including eight unanswered points, to win 25-21.
“We got a little tight when we pulled that lead,” Darrington said. “But at the end of the day, we wanted to be in this game and did whatever we had to do to get here and I’m very proud of this team.”
Moving on to set two, the two teams stayed within a point or two of each other as the J-Hawks and Lynx exchanged slim leads. The score eventually showed 21-20 in favor of the Lynx, Urbandale scored four straight to claim a 24-21 lead and eventually won the set 25-22.
In set three, the J-Hawks took an early 5-1 lead. The Lynx weren’t going to go quietly though as they came back to score seven of the next 10 points to knot the game up at 8-8. But, the J-Hawks ran away with the third set scoring 17 of the next 25 points to close the set with a 25-16 win and punch their ticket to state.
While the third set was more decisive than the first two, Darrington was proud of how the girls fought and pushed this season to the regional final, a position not many outside of A.L. would have thought to see the Lynx in.
“We knew we could get here so we saw this coming,” Darrington said. “Once we started believing in ourselves we knew this team could be great. We showed that against Valley, but all in all we still played our hearts out tonight and this final record does not reflect who this team is and that’s what I told the kids.”
With the loss, the Lynx end the season 17-25 overall and will graduate three senior players and their senior manager. Darrington says it's hard to see these seniors go, but is excited about the legacy they’ve left for the many returners for next season.
“Baylee Girres was a four-year starter and was just an amazing contributor in all four of her years and proved she is an excellent player,” Darrington said. “Then there’s Rilee Good, who started a bit slow to start this year, but then really came along as the season went on. She didn’t play volleyball until she was a junior and quickly became a leader on the team.
“Then Bailey Muhlbauer has been in the program for four years and has just worked and worked and served in every game this year. Abby Evers transferred from T.J. and wasn’t able to play, but was a great kid and motivator on our team. Finally, Liam Lutz is our manager. He doesn’t get any credit because he’s the manager, but for four years that kid came to practice and has done everything the girls have done and worked as that big Des Moines kid to practice against. This is going to hurt to see this class go.”