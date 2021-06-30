Jackets fall to Crusaders

For the fourth time in five days, Thomas Jefferson baseball lost to Sioux City Heelan in a doubleheader sweep.

T.J. lost game one 10-0 and game two 14-4.

"We competed well," head coach Tom Giles said. "Missed many opportunities in game one. Game two Hunter Ryba pitched well but hit his limit and relief pitching got away from us."

In game one, Heelan took an early lead scoring one run in the first and added three in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Eighth grader Nate Anderson was walked once and stole two bases, sophomore Tyler Huey recorded a double and junior Doug Henrichs tallied a hit. Senior Jaiden Belt pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out two batters.

Thomas Jefferson led 1-0 after two innings in game two. Heelan scored four in the top of the second but the Yellow Jackets tied the score at 4-4 in the third.

The Crusaders pulled away at the end scoring five in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Thomas Jefferson's first run came after eighth grader Peyton Steinspring advanced to first on an error and Henrichs blasted an RBI double to left field.