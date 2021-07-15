Jackets finish season on high note

Thomas Jefferson softball had its share of ups and downs but found its groove late in the season, winning four out of its last six games in what head coach Amy Anderson said she considers a successful season.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season with an 8-30 record, including wins over Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West, East Mills and Sioux City North.
“I feel like we started really strong,” Anderson said. “We got that first win against A.L. Then, I think we kind of went through a rough couple of weeks as a team and pulling things together. I feel like we finished the season really strong. We set some goals there for the end of the season that I think the kids came together and worked really hard and came together and accomplished those.”
A doubleheader sweep over Sioux City West on July 2 snapped a 17-game losing streak for T.J. and seemed to spark the Yellow Jackets, who swept Sioux City North four days later, including a 21-13 victory the second game.
Anderson crediting the offensive bats of the entire team for the wins late in the year.
“A big part of that was us talking to the kids about how we needed most consistent hits through the whole batting lineup,” she said. “Instead of just a few kids producing, we needed more kids through that lineup producing, and that started to happen.”
Another component to the late-season success was limiting other teams offensively, specifically avoiding lopsided innings.
“We also talked about not giving up a big inning,” Anderson said. “Playing LeMars, when we played them at the beginning of the season, they 10-runned us pretty easily at their place in both games.
“They come here, and it was a 5-2 and a 4-3 game against them. They’re a really tough ball club. In those games where we’re playing 5-2, 4-3, we’re just not giving up those big innings, and we’re having more kids getting hits through the lineup. I think those were two of the main things we focused on.”
While the eight games were highlights for Thomas Jefferson, the biggest highlights of the season may have happened away from the diamond.
After the pandemic limited last season, this season allowed for more opportunities for players and coaches to bond.
“I think, mostly it’s just the kids,” Anderson said about her biggest highlights from the season. “This was just a really great and unique group of kids. There’s just a lot of leadership. A lot of kids that have great hearts and have such a passion for being there for their coaches and being there for their teammates, whether it’s on the field or off the field.
“I think that’s one reason as this season went on, even during off-season, during the season, even now. That’s one thing I think they do a really good job of.”
It was the final season for two Thomas Jefferson seniors — Mirka Diaz and Lilly Thompson.
Both players put up impressive stats despite both battling injuries that kept them out for extended periods of the season.
Thompson finished the season with 29 hits, one shy of leading the team, including a team-high seven doubles. She drove in a team-high 23 RBIs and only struck out in six at bats. Her on-base percentage of .487 led the Yellow Jackets.
Diaz recorded 11 hits, including one double, and drove in five RBIs. She only struck out in six at bats.
“Both of them have just really contributed a lot in the sense of leadership,” Anderson said. “... They’re good student leaders in the classroom, how they put themselves out there in the community and then on the field. Both are very poised, very much team oriented.”
Thompson is continuing her softball career at Southwestern Community College, and Diaz will be attending the University of Northern Iowa.
This season is also the final season for Anderson, who steps away from her head coaching position after seven years. She will be the principal at Hoover Elementary starting next year.
She said it is the players she coached she’ll remember most.
“Saturday night being our last night together was the hardest part,” Anderson said. “We got back to T.J., and I could not get the kids to leave the parking lot. I told them several times as they stood around talking to us that we needed to get going, and they kept telling me no.
“They lined up, and one by one were giving each one of us a final hug, and we had some final words with each one of them. That’s going to be the hardest thing and the part that made this so hard is knowing that I won’t be a part of that anymore.”
Despite the departure of Anderson and the two seniors, the future of the team looks bright with plenty of returning juniors.
The Yellow Jackets return the two leading hitters, juniors Shaeley Bose and Lexi Smith, as well as both pitchers, eighth grader Carley Steinspring and junior Alyssa Denman.
“If they put in the work in this offseason and just continue to work like they have, regardless of who comes in, that they have so much potential,” Anderson said.