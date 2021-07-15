Jackets finish season on high note

It was the final season for two Thomas Jefferson seniors — Mirka Diaz and Lilly Thompson.

Both players put up impressive stats despite both battling injuries that kept them out for extended periods of the season.

Thompson finished the season with 29 hits, one shy of leading the team, including a team-high seven doubles. She drove in a team-high 23 RBIs and only struck out in six at bats. Her on-base percentage of .487 led the Yellow Jackets.

Diaz recorded 11 hits, including one double, and drove in five RBIs. She only struck out in six at bats.

“Both of them have just really contributed a lot in the sense of leadership,” Anderson said. “... They’re good student leaders in the classroom, how they put themselves out there in the community and then on the field. Both are very poised, very much team oriented.”

Thompson is continuing her softball career at Southwestern Community College, and Diaz will be attending the University of Northern Iowa.

This season is also the final season for Anderson, who steps away from her head coaching position after seven years. She will be the principal at Hoover Elementary starting next year.

She said it is the players she coached she’ll remember most.