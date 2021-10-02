Jackets host volleyball tournament

The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where St. Albert and Treynor were among other area teams in attendance.

The Saintes and Cardinals each won three games throughout their busy days. The Yellow Jackets finished 0-4 on the day.

The Saintes defeated Shenandoah for the second time in three days to start things off before losing to Missouri Valley in a three-set thriller. The Saintes bounced back with a two-set sweep over Thomas Jefferson and ADM to finish the day 3-1.

Class 2A No. 11 Treynor also finished the day with three wins and one loss. The Cardinals earned wins over Siouxland Christian, Denison-Schleswig, and ADM before falling to Missouri Valley in two sets.

The Yellow Jackets gave some big-time fights to Shenandoah and Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley. The Yellow Jackets kept things close against the Lady Reds but ultimately fell into sets and took Shenandoah into a three-set showdown that went down to the wire.

While the Jackets would have liked to pick up a couple of wins here, Yellow Jackets coach Darion White is pleased with the girl’s progression and thinks the team is beginning to find its identity at the right time.