Jackets host volleyball tournament

The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where St. Albert and Treynor were among other area teams in attendance.
The Saintes and Cardinals each won three games throughout their busy days. The Yellow Jackets finished 0-4 on the day.
The Saintes defeated Shenandoah for the second time in three days to start things off before losing to Missouri Valley in a three-set thriller. The Saintes bounced back with a two-set sweep over Thomas Jefferson and ADM to finish the day 3-1.
Class 2A No. 11 Treynor also finished the day with three wins and one loss. The Cardinals earned wins over Siouxland Christian, Denison-Schleswig, and ADM before falling to Missouri Valley in two sets.
The Yellow Jackets gave some big-time fights to Shenandoah and Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley. The Yellow Jackets kept things close against the Lady Reds but ultimately fell into sets and took Shenandoah into a three-set showdown that went down to the wire.
While the Jackets would have liked to pick up a couple of wins here, Yellow Jackets coach Darion White is pleased with the girl’s progression and thinks the team is beginning to find its identity at the right time.
“We’ve still been seeing the girls do a lot of great things,” Yellow Jackets coach Darion White said. “I think we’re starting to click and find our identity right before the postseason. We’re still trying to build that confidence and especially against Shenandoah we played our most complete game in that match.
“It's unfortunate that it still came out in a loss when you’re talking about a game that in all three sets was decided by two points. Unfortunately though, sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t reflect how well you’re actually playing.”
The Yellow Jackets will host Sioux City North for their next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Albert will host a triangular tournament on Tuesday where the Saintes will play Harlan at 4:30 p.m. and then play Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood at 7:15 p.m. Treynor will play Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center on Thursday at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs at 7:30 p.m.