Jackets kick off golf season

Thomas Jefferson golf played its first 18 holes today in a home triangular at Dodge Riverside golf course on Tuesday against Sioux City Heelan and Sioux City East.
The Yellow Jackets finished in third with a score of 531, Heelan was second with a score of 329 and East won after shooting a combined 311.
East's Ethan Spier won the meet with a score of 72.
T.J. freshman Kendall Bell led the Yellow Jackets with a score of 112, junior Jace Mundt shot a 124, sophomore Austin Nielsen totaled a 144 and sophomore Brady Jorgensen finished with 151. Sophomore Brady Jorgensen played nine holes and shot an 82.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said he was happy with how his team performed despite finishing in third place.
"I was happy. It was our first meet of the season," he said. "It was the first time actually being on the golf course, actually playing holes. We haven't had a lot of time to actually play a lot of holes this week of practice. I had two golfers that never played before play today.
"Obviously, you'd always like to have the scores lower, but like I told the guys, 'your back nine scores were tremendously better than your front nine scores, which means they started figuring some things out, started relaxing, started playing the better golf they're capable of and scored better. There were a lot of positives from that. I was happy. Just found a few things we need to work on. It was a pretty good day for our first day out."
Connor said he was especially excited about the mental fortitude the Yellow Jackets showed. He said the team did a good job of moving on after a bad hole.
"The biggest thing I think we did best was, putting a bad hole behind them and just playing the next hole, the next shot, just trying to play smart," he said. 'They weren't driving the ball very good off the tees, but we were taking the right shots to get out of trouble. To give us a chance you know to now take more strokes. We did a good job of leaving mistakes behind and just getting out of trouble which was good. Obviously, we need to get in less trouble, but it was still good though."
Connor pointed to driving as the main area that needs improvement.
Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 in a triangular against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.