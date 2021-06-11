Jackets sweep Wolverines

Sophomore Kyle Komor hit a single in the bottom of the fourth on a hard ground ball to third. Freshman Hunter Kennedy singled in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior Ricardo Peacock started the game on the mound and threw six innings where he struck out six. Senior Jaiden Belt pitched one inning and struck out two.

In game two, eighth grader Peyton Steinspring hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the first. Junior Sam Shano singled in the fifth. Senior Ricardo Peacock also singled in the fifth.

"The second game, Hunter Ryba pitched very well," Giles said. "But, he was getting up there on his pitch count. We brought in another guy that hasn't pitched as much and he pitched well today. They hit the ball."

Thomas Jefferson is in action tomorrow at 11 a.m. at home against Tri-Center.

"My expectations are high so we're never where I want to be," Giles said. "But, we are getting better. We're improving. We're working on stuff like communication. The simple things that some of these kids haven't played baseball in a while. We have to understand that we have to communicate. We have to pick each other up. We have to back each other up. We're doing better at that."

Giles also highlighted a few individuals he thought deserved recognition.