Jackets sweep Wolverines

Thomas Jefferson softball swept Sioux City West during a home doubleheader on Thursday, winning game one 6-2 and game two 13-10.
Both teams had six hits in game one.
Junior Lexi Smith went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. junior Alysa Arthur went 2 for 3 with an RBI. junior Erin Exley went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Junior Alyssa Denman earned the win on the mound.
The Yellow Jackets scored runs in bunches in game two.
T.J. trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the second but scored five runs to take a two-run lead. The Wolverines bounced back and led 9-6 entering the bottom of the fourth.
Thomas Jefferson's bats exploded for six runs giving the Jackets a 12-8 lead.
T.J. extended the lead to five in the fifth and West attempted to rally in the top of the seventh but only scored one run.
Both teams recorded 14 hits in game two.
Bose went 2 for 4. Smith went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Arthur went 3 for 4 with a double and 4 RBIs.
Senior Lilly Thompson went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Denman went 3 for 3 and got the win in the circle.
"Overall team win," head coach Amy Anderson said. "Denman pitched great tonight. She threw two great games for us and our defense did a great job playing behind her. We were able to steal some outs on defense when we needed to. Really proud of these kids."
Thomas Jefferson is in action next tomorrow at 9 a.m. in the Riverside Classic.
No box score was available for game one.
Sioux City West (0-17) 132 300 1 -- 10
Thomas Jefferson (3-11) 150 610 0 -- 13
Jackets show improvement
Thomas Jefferson baseball suffered a pair of losses at home on Thursday at the hands of Sioux City West, but head coach Tom Giles said he was happy with the improvement his team is showing.
The Wolverines won the first game 17-1 and the second game 16-0.
"We actually played really good tonight," Giles said. "I liked the energy that we had. We had to make a pitching change and then the game started to get away so we didn't go with one of our better pitchers the rest of the game. It looks worse than it actually was."
In the first game, the teams were tied at 1-1 entering the top of the third when West scored the go-ahead runs. The Wolverines then added three in the fifth, three in the sixth and eight in the seventh.
Thomas Jefferson sophomore Tyler Huey hit a two-out triple to spark the Yellow Jackets offense. A hit batter and walk loaded the bases and the Wolverines walked in a run on the next batter.
Sophomore Kyle Komor hit a single in the bottom of the fourth on a hard ground ball to third. Freshman Hunter Kennedy singled in the bottom of the sixth.
Senior Ricardo Peacock started the game on the mound and threw six innings where he struck out six. Senior Jaiden Belt pitched one inning and struck out two.
In game two, eighth grader Peyton Steinspring hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the first. Junior Sam Shano singled in the fifth. Senior Ricardo Peacock also singled in the fifth.
"The second game, Hunter Ryba pitched very well," Giles said. "But, he was getting up there on his pitch count. We brought in another guy that hasn't pitched as much and he pitched well today. They hit the ball."
Thomas Jefferson is in action tomorrow at 11 a.m. at home against Tri-Center.
"My expectations are high so we're never where I want to be," Giles said. "But, we are getting better. We're improving. We're working on stuff like communication. The simple things that some of these kids haven't played baseball in a while. We have to understand that we have to communicate. We have to pick each other up. We have to back each other up. We're doing better at that."
Giles also highlighted a few individuals he thought deserved recognition.
"Tyler Huey, he's our core," Giles said. "He had a triple in the first game and it kind of goes around him. We had a guy get thrown out at the plate on a play and it was a close play but it didn't go our way. ... We're just working on getting better each day."