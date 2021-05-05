Jackets top Black Raiders for first time in 10 years

It’s been at least 10 years since Thomas Jefferson girls soccer last defeated Sioux City East.

That changed Tuesday night on the road in a 2-1 victory for the Yellow Jackets.

T.J. started the game on fire scoring both its goals early, but the win didn’t come easily.

“We scored two goals in the first four minutes and hung on for dear life,” head coach Mark Royer said. “... I’m super happy. For one, we hadn’t beaten East in over 10 years.

“The kids didn’t know that until after the game. I told them. I think they were kind of in shock. The kids were excited about that when I told them that. They’ve kind of been our kryptonite. We’ve beaten all the other teams here and there but we could just never get by them for whatever reason.”

Junior forward Lexi Smith scored the first goal of the game on an assist from junior midfielder Jackie Moreno. Junior forward Abby Evers placed another ball into the back of the net off a pass from junior midfielder Maggie Gundersen.

After scoring two quick goals T.J. only managed five shots on goal the first of the game.