Jackets top Black Raiders for first time in 10 years

It’s been at least 10 years since Thomas Jefferson girls soccer last defeated Sioux City East.
That changed Tuesday night on the road in a 2-1 victory for the Yellow Jackets.
T.J. started the game on fire scoring both its goals early, but the win didn’t come easily.
“We scored two goals in the first four minutes and hung on for dear life,” head coach Mark Royer said. “... I’m super happy. For one, we hadn’t beaten East in over 10 years.
“The kids didn’t know that until after the game. I told them. I think they were kind of in shock. The kids were excited about that when I told them that. They’ve kind of been our kryptonite. We’ve beaten all the other teams here and there but we could just never get by them for whatever reason.”
Junior forward Lexi Smith scored the first goal of the game on an assist from junior midfielder Jackie Moreno. Junior forward Abby Evers placed another ball into the back of the net off a pass from junior midfielder Maggie Gundersen.
After scoring two quick goals T.J. only managed five shots on goal the first of the game.
Sioux City East turned up its offense and scored in the 67th minute off of a penalty kick. In total, the Black Knights had 19 shots on goal. Thomas Jefferson senior goalkeeper Hannah Belt finished with 18 saves.
“I think we got a little complacent. We got up 2-0 so fast,” Royer said. “I wouldn’t say they had a ton of chances in the first half but we had the wind in the first half. The wind in the second half kind of changes things. They were playing aggressive.”
Royer said his defense was especially impressive in helping hold off the aggressive Black Nights.
Sophomore Trinity Minor, freshman Rikki Wurtz, senior Cyann Rankin and sophomore Haley Allen made up the backline for T.J.
“Those four played a lot and had a lot of pressure put on them,” Royer said. “They saved a lot of opportunities that could have gotten to Hannah (Belt) they did just a tremendous job.”
The win improves the Yellow Jackets record to 5-5.
Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 5 p.m. on Friday at Maryville (MO).
Thomas Jefferson (5-5) 2 0 — 2
Sioux City East (5-4) 0 1 — 1