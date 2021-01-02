 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2 scoreboard
0 comments

Jan. 2 scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep boys basketball

Saturday, Jan. 2

Indianola 80, Lewis Central 48

Prep girls basketball

Saturday, Jan. 2

Indianola 55, Lewis Central 43

St. Albert 65, Atlantic 64

College football scores

Saturday

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Kentucky 21, NC State 21

Outback Bowl

Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Area men’s college basketball

Saturday

Creighton 67, Providence 65

Baylor 76, Iowa State 65

Iowa 77, Rutgers 75

Michigan State 84, Nebraska 77

America’s line

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Monday, Jan. 11

National Championship

Miami Gardens, FL

Alabama 7 7 (76.5) Ohio State

NFL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Sunday

Washington 1 (P) 3.5 (43.5) EAGLES

COLTS 13.5 14 (50.0) Jaguars

Packers 5.5 4 (49.5) BEARS

Cowboys 2 1.5 (44.5) GIANTS

BROWNS 6 9 (43.0) Steelers

Titans 7.5 7.5 (56.5) TEXANS

Saints 5 6 (46.5) PANTHERS

PATRIOTS 3 3 (39.5) Jets

Vikings 6 4.5 (53.5) LIONS

BUCS 5.5 6.5 (50.5) Falcons

Ravens 11.5 13 (44.5) BENGALS

BILLS 4.5 2 (42.5) Dolphins

Chargers 1.5 4.5 (43.0) CHIEFS

g-Seahawks 4 6.5 (46.0) 49ERS

Raiders 1 (D) 2.5 (50.5) BRONCOS

Cards 4 (L) 3 (40.5) RAMS

g- Glendale, AZ.

Note: The (P) after the opening line denotes that Philly opened as a favorite.

Note: The (D) after the opening line denotes that Denver opened as a favorite.

Note: The (L) after the opening line denotes that the L.A. Rams opened as a favorite.

NBA

Favorite Points O/U Underdog

Sunday

Celtics 8 (213.5) PISTONS

NETS 8.5 (242.5) Wizards

Lakers 9.5 (222.5) GRIZZLIES

Jazz 2.5 (220.5) SPURS

Nuggets 8.5 (230.5) T’WOLVES

Clippers 1.5 (218.5) SUNS

Mavericks 5 (224.5) BULLS

Blazers 5.5 (234.5) WARRIORS

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

Sunday

NORTHEASTERN NL Elon

Wisconsin 4.5 PENN ST

DREXEL PPD NC-Wilmington

HOFSTRA NL William & Mary

GEORGE WASH NL Duquesne

DELAWARE NL Charleston

SIENA 4 Monmouth

MISSOURI ST NL Indiana St

EVANSVILLE NL Northern Iowa

RHODE ISLAND 12 St. Joseph’s

N DAKOTA NL Umkc

W ILLINOIS NL N Dakota St

S DAKOTA NL Denver

NEBRASKA-OMAHA NL Oral Roberts

Ohio St 1 MINNESOTA

DRAKE 11.5 So Illinois

GEORGIA TECH 8.5 Wake Forest

Houston 2.5 SMU

MICHIGAN 8.5 Northwestern

UFC

Saturday, Jan. 23

UFC 257

UFC Fight Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

C. McGregor -$250 vs. D. Poirier +$200

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?
College

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?

  • Updated

The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport. The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other. The ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert