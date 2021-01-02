Jan. 2 scoreboard

Prep boys basketball
Saturday, Jan. 2
Indianola 80, Lewis Central 48
Prep girls basketball
Saturday, Jan. 2
Indianola 55, Lewis Central 43
St. Albert 65, Atlantic 64
College football scores
Saturday
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Kentucky 21, NC State 21
Outback Bowl
Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20
Area men’s college basketball
Saturday
Creighton 67, Providence 65
Baylor 76, Iowa State 65
Iowa 77, Rutgers 75
Michigan State 84, Nebraska 77
America’s line
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Monday, Jan. 11
National Championship
Miami Gardens, FL
Alabama 7 7 (76.5) Ohio State
NFL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Sunday
Washington 1 (P) 3.5 (43.5) EAGLES
COLTS 13.5 14 (50.0) Jaguars
Packers 5.5 4 (49.5) BEARS
Cowboys 2 1.5 (44.5) GIANTS
BROWNS 6 9 (43.0) Steelers
Titans 7.5 7.5 (56.5) TEXANS
Saints 5 6 (46.5) PANTHERS
PATRIOTS 3 3 (39.5) Jets
Vikings 6 4.5 (53.5) LIONS
BUCS 5.5 6.5 (50.5) Falcons
Ravens 11.5 13 (44.5) BENGALS
BILLS 4.5 2 (42.5) Dolphins
Chargers 1.5 4.5 (43.0) CHIEFS
g-Seahawks 4 6.5 (46.0) 49ERS
Raiders 1 (D) 2.5 (50.5) BRONCOS
Cards 4 (L) 3 (40.5) RAMS
g- Glendale, AZ.
Note: The (P) after the opening line denotes that Philly opened as a favorite.
Note: The (D) after the opening line denotes that Denver opened as a favorite.
Note: The (L) after the opening line denotes that the L.A. Rams opened as a favorite.
NBA
Favorite Points O/U Underdog
Sunday
Celtics 8 (213.5) PISTONS
NETS 8.5 (242.5) Wizards
Lakers 9.5 (222.5) GRIZZLIES
Jazz 2.5 (220.5) SPURS
Nuggets 8.5 (230.5) T’WOLVES
Clippers 1.5 (218.5) SUNS
Mavericks 5 (224.5) BULLS
Blazers 5.5 (234.5) WARRIORS
College Basketball
Favorite Points Underdog
Sunday
NORTHEASTERN NL Elon
Wisconsin 4.5 PENN ST
DREXEL PPD NC-Wilmington
HOFSTRA NL William & Mary
GEORGE WASH NL Duquesne
DELAWARE NL Charleston
SIENA 4 Monmouth
MISSOURI ST NL Indiana St
EVANSVILLE NL Northern Iowa
RHODE ISLAND 12 St. Joseph’s
N DAKOTA NL Umkc
W ILLINOIS NL N Dakota St
S DAKOTA NL Denver
NEBRASKA-OMAHA NL Oral Roberts
Ohio St 1 MINNESOTA
DRAKE 11.5 So Illinois
GEORGIA TECH 8.5 Wake Forest
Houston 2.5 SMU
MICHIGAN 8.5 Northwestern
UFC
Saturday, Jan. 23
UFC 257
UFC Fight Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
C. McGregor -$250 vs. D. Poirier +$200