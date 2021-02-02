 Skip to main content
Jan. 2 scoreboard
Jan. 2 scoreboard

Heartland Christian at Omaha Brownell Talbot, 6 p.m.

Bishop Heelan 51, T.J. 26

Millard South at Glenwood, late

AHSTW 45, Logan-Magnolia 44

Riverside at Missouri Valley, no score posted

Treynor 38, Underwood 24

Thursday, Feb. 4

Griswold at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

A.L. at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Sioux City North at T.J., 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Harlan, 6 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8

Treynor at AHSTW, 8 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.

