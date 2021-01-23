 Skip to main content
Jan. 23 scoreboard
  Updated
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep girls basketball

Saturday, Jan. 23

Bishop Heelan 46, Lewis Central 37

Glenwood vs. North Bend Central at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 8:10 p.m.

Heartland Chritian 47, Boys Town 41

Prep boys basketball

Saturday, Jan. 23

Treynor vs. Bishop Neumann at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, 10:40 a.m.

Glenwood 69, North Bend Central 62

St. Albert vs. Norris at DJ Sokol Center in Omaha, (Game started after press time)

Prep bowling

Monday, Jan. 25

Le Mars at T.J., 3 p.m.

Sioux City East at A.L., 3:30 p.m.

Prep boys swimming

Saturday, Jan. 23

Council Bluffs, Atlantic CSD, Carroll Community, Sioux City Metro at Lewis Central, 1:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Sunday, Jan. 24

Ellsworth at Iowa Western CC, 1 p.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Toronto

at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland

at LA CLIPPERS 13 (222) Oklahoma City

at ORLANDO 1½ (215) Charlotte

at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Washington

at MILWAUKEE 7 (231½) Atlanta

at PORTLAND 3 (214) New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at NORTHEASTERN OFF James Madison

Davidson 1½ at UMASS

at INDIANA 4½ Rutgers

at UNC-WILMINGTON OFF Delaware

at MIDDLE TENNESSEE ST OFF W Kentucky

at HOFSTRA OFF Towson

at RHODE ISLAND 17 Fordham

Memphis 7 at EAST CAROLINA

Utah 4½ at WASHINGTON

Nevada 3 at WYOMING

Loyola of Chicago 7 at BRADLEY

at MIAMI 2 Notre Dame

at ILLINOIS ST. OFF Valparaiso

at ORAL ROBERTS OFF Umkc

San Diego St. 17 at AIR FORCE

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at CHICAGO -129 Detroit +119

at CALGARY -114 Toronto +104

Vegas -170 at ARIZONA +158

Buffalo -128 at WASHINGTON +118

at PITTSBURGH -133 NY Rangers +123

NY Islanders -138 at NEW JERSEY +128

at ST. LOUIS OFF Los Angeles OFF

Colorado -200 at ANAHEIM +180

at DALLAS -105 Nashville -105

at MINNESOTA -153 San Jose +143

Edmonton -122 at WINNIPEG +112

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at GREEN BAY 3½ 3½ (52) Tampa Bay

at KANSAS CITY 2½ 3 (54½) Buffalo

