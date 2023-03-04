From what started as goalkeeping in front of the toy box and letting his sister kick the shots, former Lewis Central Titan and Xavier Musketeer goalkeeper Cole Jensen is now preparing for his first professional soccer season in the MLS.

Jensen, who was selected 18th overall in the 2022 MLS super draft by Inter Miami CF in December, has already been having some great adventures with his new team, some of which started not even a week after he was drafted.

“I went to Orlando from Jan. 3-5 and they just kind of explained how the MLS worked,” Jensen said. “It’s been wild, but it’s also been fun. I think the greatest advice I got before the draft was to just absorb the feeling and soak it all in. That’s what I’ve been doing while just trying to take care of myself and prepare for all the training and preseason.”

On Feb. 23, Jensen was officially signed to a contract running through the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with Club options for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 campaigns. One of the team chief staff spoke of their excitement about adding Cole to the team.

“We are excited to strengthen our squad with a young talented goalkeeper like Cole to provide depth in that position and we’re excited to see his development within the Club during the upcoming season,” Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said in a press release.

I am very grateful to the Club for having taken a chance on me in the SuperDraft and now granting a contract with the First Team,” Jensen said. “I am excited to continue working hard on my game to grow as a player as much as possible in my first year with Inter Miami. We have a great goalkeeper unit and I can learn a lot from my most experienced teammates. The Club’s confidence in me gives me confidence as well. I am really excited.”

Before being drafted, Jensen was named the Big East’s Goalkeeper of the Year, alongside an All-Big East First Team Selection. He was also named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-American Third Team. He helped the Xavier Musketeers match the program record for the longest unbeaten streak to start a season with 14 matches and set the program record for the fewest losses in a season with two.

Jensen was also a first-team all-state selection his senior year, first-team all-north region and was named Iowa’s Mr. Soccer in high school.

Despite all the accolades, Jensen doesn’t recall an individual moment when he thought a professional career was right around the corner. In fact, it wasn’t until Xavier head coach John Higgins spoke with him about the idea.

“It’s so easy to get lost in the grind and experiences through high school and college,” Jensen said. “Especially through my first three years where I wasn’t the guy or starter, I just continued to work. When you’re not playing you never imagine that something like this is right around the corner. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s the level I’ve always wanted to play at, but it probably wasn’t until halfway through my senior season to my last year in college that my coach then pulled me aside and we started having conversations on how things looked for me. That moment might have been the first time I thought that this could be an avenue that happens, I really took this seriously and continued to work until I got where I am now.”

However, Jensen’s old high school and current Lewis Central coach James Driver remembers a moment when he began thinking Jensen could go pro.

“It’s very deserving for him and I was never surprised,” Driver said. “He left our program as one of the best goalkeepers I’ve ever seen. Just his work ethic and work rate were unmatched. I had the opportunity to watch him against Depaul in Chicago and against Creighton, and when I saw him play, because this was the first season where he got a chance to show what ability he had, I was telling some people here that I truly think he has a chance to go pro. What I saw him do was phenomenal.”

Being on the other side of the nation hasn’t stopped Jensen from keeping the Titans in high regard. After helping lead the Titans to their first state championship in thrilling fashion in June 2019, he still loves catching some games occasionally, his latest one being the 2022 state championship game against Pella.

“I was there,” Jensen said. “It was during the summer, thus between semesters, so I made my way to Des Moines and was happy to watch the guys win a second title. I still have a lot of respect for Coach Driver and everything he’s done for me. It was a great journey and there are still a lot of great memories at Lewis Central, nothing but good experiences there.”

“He’s just an awesome human being,” Driver said. “At Lewis Central, he was a great example of how one should work and compete, but he’s a great leader off the field and was always visible for the community youth. He helped me with some youth teams and would come around and say hi to the kids. Obviously, he’s an awesome soccer player, but a great person, too.”

There are plenty of good experiences with soccer within his family as well. His sisters Hope and Brooke Jensen also played soccer and got Cole into the game by shooting a ball at a toy box that they used for a goal. Moments like this are what Jensen says started this trend.

“At a young age, both of my sisters played soccer, so I was the one in front of the toy box in our basement causing havoc,” Jensen said. “That’s kind of where it all started. Once I got with some coaches when I was about 10 or 11 years old and learned there can be a good future for me in the position, I kept developing as a young goalkeeper and, after continuing to be around good goalkeeper coaches in the area, I think that’s when I started thinking that this was the position I was going to have success at it.”

Fast forward to the present, Jensen is now a member of a professional soccer team. Inter Miami is now two games into their season after defeating Montreal 2-0 on Feb. 25 and playing Philadelphia on Saturday.

Jensen has not started in the regular season yet, but he’s no stranger to working his way on the field. Jensen knows hard work turns into time on the field and knows it’ll be an exciting day when he officially goes between the pipes for his first MLS match.

“My professional debut will be a very exciting day,” Jensen said. “You continue to work and build yourself up to whenever your debut is and you’re always trying to stay ready, but when you actually get to step on the field and make that debut, it’s a special moment, it’s a moment you’ll always remember. I’m excited for whenever that time comes and hopefully, I’ll be able to enjoy it.”

