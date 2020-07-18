Johnston tops A.L. 12-0

JOHNSTON – Abraham Lincoln’s season came to a close on Saturday as host Johnston defeated the Lynx 12-0 in the Class 5A – Region 2 semifinals.
“We lost 12-0, but that doesn’t define how well these kids played all season long and how much we improved,” A.L. head coach Ryan Koch said. “We learned a lot about ourselves this year and competed all season long. Johnston is a very good ball team. That is where we want to get our program, and I believe we can.”
The Lynx lose only two seniors from this year’s team --d Sydney McCorckle and Alexis Carrithers.
“We have a great group of kids and we will miss our two seniors. They were great leaders for us this season,” Koch said.
Abraham Lincoln (7-14) 000 0—0
Johnston (15-7) 335 1—12
