Johnston wins team title at district golf meet
SIOUX CITY – Listed below are the results from the district golf tournament on Monday at Whispering Creek Golf Club.

Team results

1, Johnston, 320. 2, Ankeny Centenial, 320. 3, SC East, 324. 4, Dowling, 326. 5, Ames, 341. 6, Bishop Heelan 343. 7, Sergeant Bluff, 361. 8, SC North, 367. 9, Le Mars, 376. 10, Lewis Central, 399. 11, Fort Dodge, 399. 12, Abraham Lincoln, 541.

Team state qualifiers

1, Johnston, 320. 2, Ankeny Centenial, 320. 3, Sioux City East, 324.

Medalists

1, Jonathan Saddoris, Ankeny Centenial, 75. 2, Sam Vertenan, Ames, 76. 3, Ethan Spier, East, 76.4, Jack Winkel, Ankeny Centenial, 77.

Individual state qualifiers from non-qaulifying teams

Sam Vertenan, Ames, 76. Jake Noonan, Dowling, 79. Luk McFarling, 79.

A.L.

T66, Zach Canon, 112. 70, Blake Higgins, 119. 75, Brody Klopp, 144.

Lewis Central

T41, Jordan Greenwood, 95. Payton Greenwood, 98. T46, Payton Greenwood. T46, Casey Clair, 98. T62, Joe Miller, 108. T66, Tyler Doremus, 112. 72, Aiden Shipman, 124. 74, Brody Klopp, 144.

T.J.

T60, Jace Mundt, 107. 71, Jacob Lesley, 122.

