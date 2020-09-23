Jones is the Daily Nonpareil's 2020 Male City Athlete of the Year

Jones’ contributions as both an athlete and teammate earn him yet another laurel today as The Daily Nonpareil’s City Male Athlete of the Year.

His football accomplishments are well documented. As a senior, he competed in the All-American Bowl in January, which featured the best senior prep talent from across the country. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound standout earned all-state honors and helped guide Lewis Central to a combined 36-8 record across his four years on the gridiron.

And just last week, he received great news about his first year in Iowa City. After the Big Ten originally canceled its football season due to COVID concerns, the season is now back on. His true freshman season will now commence in October.

“It’s almost scary to think about how he’ll develop,” Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said. “Being in a program for 12 months with a strength and conditioning program, with a nutritional program, with the coaching and spring ball, he’s a kid who had always spent a bunch of time working on it in high school, but that was on his own with some optional workouts that we would have.