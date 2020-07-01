July 2 scoreboard

Wednesday, July 1
Softball
Lewis Central 7, Shenandoah 2
Treynor 10, Fremont-Mills 0 (5 inn.)
Harlan 4, Logan-Magnolia 3
Baseball
St. Albert 11, A.L., 2
Sioux City East 5, Harlan 4
Treynor 15, Fremont Mills 1
Underwood at Carroll Kuemper, late
Thursday, July 2
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH), 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Baseball
A.L. at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at T.J. (DH), 4 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.