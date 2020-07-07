July 8 scoreboard

Tuesday, July 7
Softball
Abraham Lincoln 5-2, at Sioux City North 4-3
Thomas Jefferson 7-8, Sioux City West 13-3
Creston 10, Lewis Central 5
Carroll Kuemper 15 at Glenwood 4
East Mills at AHSTW, 7late
Riverside at Sidney, late
Underwood 4, at Missouri Valley 1
Baseball
A.L. at Sioux City North (DH), late
Sioux City West 3-7 at T.J. 13-4
Lewis Central 10, Shenandoah 0
Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes
St. Albert 8, Treynor 4
Kuemper Catholic 12, Glenwood 9
Underwood 7, at CAM 3
Sidney at Tri-Center, late
Wednesday, July 8
Softball
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nodaway Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
Sioux City North at Lewis Central (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Des Moines Christian at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.