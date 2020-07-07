July 8 scoreboard
0 comments

July 8 scoreboard

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Tuesday, July 7

Softball

Abraham Lincoln 5-2, at Sioux City North 4-3

Thomas Jefferson 7-8, Sioux City West 13-3

Creston 10, Lewis Central 5

Carroll Kuemper 15 at Glenwood 4

East Mills at AHSTW, 7late

Riverside at Sidney, late

Underwood 4, at Missouri Valley 1

Baseball

A.L. at Sioux City North (DH), late

Sioux City West 3-7 at T.J. 13-4

Lewis Central 10, Shenandoah 0

Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes

St. Albert 8, Treynor 4

Kuemper Catholic 12, Glenwood 9

Underwood 7, at CAM 3

Sidney at Tri-Center, late

Wednesday, July 8

Softball

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nodaway Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

Sioux City North at Lewis Central (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Atlantic at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Des Moines Christian at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News