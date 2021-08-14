Jumping off the deep end: City swimming schedules

Falls sport are back in full swing after almost a week of practice in the books. That includes girls swimming, where the Lewis Central and Council Bluffs teams are looking to make some waves in the pool this season.

The first competitions around the state will be on Aug. 23, regionals take place on Nov. 4 for diving and Nov. 6 for swimming and the state championships are held Nov. 12-13 in Marshalltown.

Here is the schedule for both teams.

Lewis Central

Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m., at Carroll

Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., at Council Bluffs

Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m., Sioux City West Relays

Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. Atlantic

Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m., West Des Moines Valley Invite

Sept. 28, 4:30 p.m., vs Sioux City West

Sept. 30, 4:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Tri

Oct.. 5, 5:30 p.m., Des Moines Hoover Tri

Oct. 7, 5:00 p.m., Southeast Polk Invite

Oct. 9, 12;30 p.m. Johnston Invite

Oct. 16, 12:00 p.m., Lewis Central Invite