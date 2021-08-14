 Skip to main content
Jumping off the deep end: City swimming schedules
Jumping off the deep end: City swimming schedules

20201002_spo_lcswimming_6

Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown, top, and Council Bluffs’ Elaina Vrchoticky compete in the 100-yard freestyle event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Falls sport are back in full swing after almost a week of practice in the books. That includes girls swimming, where the Lewis Central and Council Bluffs teams are looking to make some waves in the pool this season.

The first competitions around the state will be on Aug. 23, regionals take place on Nov. 4 for diving and Nov. 6 for swimming and the state championships are held Nov. 12-13 in Marshalltown.

Here is the schedule for both teams.

Lewis Central

Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m., at Carroll

Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., at Council Bluffs

Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m., Sioux City West Relays

Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. Atlantic

Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m., West Des Moines Valley Invite

Sept. 28, 4:30 p.m., vs Sioux City West

Sept. 30, 4:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Tri

Oct.. 5, 5:30 p.m., Des Moines Hoover Tri

Oct. 7, 5:00 p.m., Southeast Polk Invite

Oct. 9, 12;30 p.m. Johnston Invite

Oct. 16, 12:00 p.m., Lewis Central Invite

Oct. 26, 7 p.m., vs. Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs

Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m., Sioux City West Pentathlon

Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., vs Lewis Central

Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m., Sioux City West Relays

Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m., at Des Moines North

Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m., vs Sioux City West

Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m., at Des Moines Lincoln Invite

Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m., at Atlantic

Oct. 9, 10 a.m., at Johnston Invite

Oct. 16, 12:00 p.m., at Lewis Central

Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m., at Carroll

Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Lewis Central

Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Conference Meet

