Jumping off the deep end: City swimming schedules

Falls sport are back in full swing after almost a week of practice in the books. That includes girls swimming, where the Lewis Central and Council Bluffs teams are looking to make some waves in the pool this season.
The first competitions around the state will be on Aug. 23, regionals take place on Nov. 4 for diving and Nov. 6 for swimming and the state championships are held Nov. 12-13 in Marshalltown.
Here is the schedule for both teams.
Lewis Central
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m., at Carroll
Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., at Council Bluffs
Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m., Sioux City West Relays
Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. Atlantic
Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m., West Des Moines Valley Invite
Sept. 28, 4:30 p.m., vs Sioux City West
Sept. 30, 4:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Tri
Oct.. 5, 5:30 p.m., Des Moines Hoover Tri
Oct. 7, 5:00 p.m., Southeast Polk Invite
Oct. 9, 12;30 p.m. Johnston Invite
Oct. 16, 12:00 p.m., Lewis Central Invite
Oct. 26, 7 p.m., vs. Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs
Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m., Sioux City West Pentathlon
Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., vs Lewis Central
Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m., Sioux City West Relays
Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m., at Des Moines North
Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m., vs Sioux City West
Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m., at Des Moines Lincoln Invite
Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m., at Atlantic
Oct. 9, 10 a.m., at Johnston Invite
Oct. 16, 12:00 p.m., at Lewis Central
Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m., at Carroll
Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Lewis Central
Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Conference Meet