Kingley-Pierson is headed to Des Moines after regional championship win over St. Albert

DENISON — The third quarter sunk St. Albert’s hopes in beating Kingsly-Pierson in Wednesday’s regional final as the Panther beat the Saintes 64-44.
The Panthers (23-1) — rated No. 7 in Class 1A — started the game on a 10-2 run, but the Saintes (10-13) battled back with a 7-0 run of their own to pull within three.
St. Albert eventually tied the game at 18-18 after a Pearl Reisz 3 early in the second quarter before KP immediately answered with a 6-0 in under a minute to jump back in front. Again though Saintes fought back, and after a Carly McKeever layup in the final seconds to get within one at halftime, despite14 first-half turnovers.
“We felt very fortunate to be in the game at halftime,” Wettengel said. “Our big emphasis was to take better care of the ball in the second half, but we just couldn’t do it. It was not our night in that department. That’s kind of been our Achilles heel all year.”
The Saintes finished the game with 25 turnovers.
The teams traded runs in the third quarter. Reisz eventually sank a 3, then a layup to put the Saintes up three early in the third. Kingsley-Pierson responded fast to seize the lead back. The Saintes and Panthers stayed within one possession of each other until three minutes left in the third where the Panthers went on a what would become a 28-8 run to finish the game.
“That big spurt changed everything,” Wettengel said. “It just became a snowball effect. You lose your composure, and then they start scoring on the other end, that’s what those runs are about.”
The Saintes graduate two seniors in Allie Petry and Makenna Shepard, but should return 11 girls next season.
“Both of our seniors will be missed,” Wettengel said. “They’re both great D-1 athletes and have done a great job leading us. Like I told the team in the locker room, we’re going to have a lot back. We’ll have 11 of this year’s 13 back and learn from this. So if anything we got to learn from this and use this game as motivation for next year.”
KP 16 14 22 12--64
SA 13 16 10 5--44
KP: Brooklyn Beery 24; McKenzie Goodwin 15; Delaney Iseminger 12; Abbi Bailey 7; Allison Reinking 4; Hayden Dunne 2.
SA: Pearl Reisz 22; Allie Petry 8; Missy Evezic 5; Allison Narmi 4; Carly McKeever 2; Lena Rosloniec 2; Makenna Shepard 1.