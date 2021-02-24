Kingley-Pierson is headed to Des Moines after regional championship win over St. Albert

DENISON — The third quarter sunk St. Albert’s hopes in beating Kingsly-Pierson in Wednesday’s regional final as the Panther beat the Saintes 64-44.

The Panthers (23-1) — rated No. 7 in Class 1A — started the game on a 10-2 run, but the Saintes (10-13) battled back with a 7-0 run of their own to pull within three.

St. Albert eventually tied the game at 18-18 after a Pearl Reisz 3 early in the second quarter before KP immediately answered with a 6-0 in under a minute to jump back in front. Again though Saintes fought back, and after a Carly McKeever layup in the final seconds to get within one at halftime, despite14 first-half turnovers.

“We felt very fortunate to be in the game at halftime,” Wettengel said. “Our big emphasis was to take better care of the ball in the second half, but we just couldn’t do it. It was not our night in that department. That’s kind of been our Achilles heel all year.”

The Saintes finished the game with 25 turnovers.