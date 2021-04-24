Klusman, Greenwood medal at Monarch Tourney

St. Alberts Brett Klusman and Lewis Central’s Jordan Greenwood had a good start to their, weekend earning medals at the Monarch golf tournament in Denison.

Klusman shot an 81 for seventh place and Greenwood scored an 82 for ninth.

Carrol’s Ty Nissen won the tournament with a score of 76 and Spencer took how the team title with a combined 335.

Lewis Central shot a 359 for fifth and St. Albert scored a 367 for sixth. There were 11 teams at the tournament.

St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman had mixed feelings after the tournament knowing there were some tough teams but believing the Falcons could have shaved some strokes off their score.

“Never of my players have ever played this golf course before which always makes it tough,” he said. “The golf course is pretty tough. It was windy and chilly. The greens were fast.

“I thought we handled that well. We could always do better. We just have to clean some stuff up. Thank goodness we have two and a half weeks to get stuff cleaned up. All in all, not too bad.”

Brett Klusman had a slow start to the day and shot a 44 on the front nine, but found his stroke later in the day to score a 37 on the back nine.