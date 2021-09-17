 Skip to main content
Knights slip by Saintes
Knights slip by Saintes

Lewis Central’s Madison Bergam (8) and Elise Thramer (22) defend as St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield (14) strikes the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

After two thrilling sets, the Carroll Kuemper Catholic volleyball finished off St. Albert in a Thursday night Hawkeye 10 match-up in Carroll in a three-set sweep (26-24, 26-24, 25-11).

The Knights and Saintes stayed neck and neck with each other through the first two sets as both sets went right down to the wire. Kuemper took command in the third set though to earn the sweep at home.

Saintes senior Lauren Williams led the charge with seven kills in this game, recorded three blocks, and contributed seven digs. Junior Landry Miller led the squad with nine digs. Lainey Sheffield led the way with three aces to go with a pair of kills for the night.

The Saintes will head to the Red Oak tournament on Saturday where they are scheduled to play four games total. The first of the group will have a second meeting with Fremont-Mills at 9 am. St. Albert swept the Knights on the road in its previous meeting on Sept. 9.

St. Albert (6-7) 24 24 11

Kuemper Catholic (13-4) 26 26 25

