Knights slowdown Falcons

St. Albert baseball held Carroll Kuemper to just four runs on three hits but was held scoreless in a 4-0 loss after managing only two hits.

The Knights of Kuemper scored three ruins in the first inning off two singles, a passed ball, a dropped third strike, two fielder's choices, a hit batter and a stolen base.

Kuemper scored its last run in the bottom of the sixth after a walk, an error by the pitcher and a single.

The two hits for the Falcons came from senior Issac Sherrill and sophomore Brendan Monahan

Blake Pottebaum started on the mound for the Knights and pitched all seven innings. He allowed just two hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

The St. Albert softball team also fell to Kuemper losing 11-1 in a five-inning game.

In the bottom of the first, junior Lainey Sheffield singled and moved to second when freshman Alexis Narmi was hit by a pitch. Sheffield then scored on a hit by sophomore Jessica McMartin.

The team didn't last long though as the Knights tied the game in the bottom of the second.

Kuemper scored four in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead before scoring six in the final inning.