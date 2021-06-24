 Skip to main content
Knights slowdown Falcons
Knights slowdown Falcons

20210624_spo_underwoodsoftball_6

St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield (14) bats during the first inning on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

St. Albert baseball held Carroll Kuemper to just four runs on three hits but was held scoreless in a 4-0 loss after managing only two hits.

The Knights of Kuemper scored three ruins in the first inning off two singles, a passed ball, a dropped third strike, two fielder's choices, a hit batter and a stolen base.

Kuemper scored its last run in the bottom of the sixth after a walk, an error by the pitcher and a single.

The two hits for the Falcons came from senior Issac Sherrill and sophomore Brendan Monahan

Blake Pottebaum started on the mound for the Knights and pitched all seven innings. He allowed just two hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

The St. Albert softball team also fell to Kuemper losing 11-1 in a five-inning game.

In the bottom of the first, junior Lainey Sheffield singled and moved to second when freshman Alexis Narmi was hit by a pitch. Sheffield then scored on a hit by sophomore Jessica McMartin.

The team didn't last long though as the Knights tied the game in the bottom of the second.

Kuemper scored four in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead before scoring six in the final inning.

"Kuemper hit the ball very hard tonight," St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "We also hit the ball hard, but right at their outfielders. It was just one of those nights."

Kylie Wesack, Lainey Sheffield, Jessica McMartin and Mallory Daley all had singles.

St. Albert 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2 

Carroll Kuemper 300 001 X -- 4 3 0 

St. Albert 100 00 -- 1

Carroll Kuemper 104 06 -- 11

