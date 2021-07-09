 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights snap Trojans win streak
0 comments

Knights snap Trojans win streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tri-Center 2021

The Tri-Center Trojans pose for a photo after a game earlier this year. 

 Photo Courtesy/Jen McGee

Carroll Kuemper baseball snapped Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center’s 18-game win streak Thursday night with a 9-8 win in Carroll. 

The Knight scored two runs within the game’s first two innings which proved to make a big difference as they held the Trojans scoreless through those first two innings.

However, Tri-Center tied the game with a pair of runs in the third inning. The Knights had an answer in the form of four runs in the bottom of the third inning to go up 6-2. The Trojans then went on to silence the Knights for the next two innings offensively while they scored three combined runs through the fourth and fifth inning, to cut the deficit to just one run.

The Trojans then took their first and only lead of the game by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth which officially put T.C. up 8-6. Kuemper returned the favor with three runs of its own though in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Tri-Center got a runner on to second but ended up stranding him as Kuemper held on for the win at Merchants Park.

Senior Ethan Alfers led the Trojans with three hits in the game and also had three RBIs.

Tri-Center will move on to district play where they will host fellow Western Iowa Conference member IKM-Manning on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center (24-2) 002 123 0 -- 8

Carroll Kuemper (20-6-1) 114 003 X -- 9

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soccer

All-City Boys soccer team

In a year where three of the teams made it to at least the substate semifinal, this year’s all-city boys soccer team is once again loaded with…

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams
Sports News

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams

  • Updated

Lewis Central junior pitcher JC Dermody led the Titans to a 10-5 victory over Glenwood on the road on Tuesday after holding the Rams to just o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert