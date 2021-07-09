Knights snap Trojans win streak

Carroll Kuemper baseball snapped Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center’s 18-game win streak Thursday night with a 9-8 win in Carroll.

The Knight scored two runs within the game’s first two innings which proved to make a big difference as they held the Trojans scoreless through those first two innings.

However, Tri-Center tied the game with a pair of runs in the third inning. The Knights had an answer in the form of four runs in the bottom of the third inning to go up 6-2. The Trojans then went on to silence the Knights for the next two innings offensively while they scored three combined runs through the fourth and fifth inning, to cut the deficit to just one run.

The Trojans then took their first and only lead of the game by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth which officially put T.C. up 8-6. Kuemper returned the favor with three runs of its own though in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Tri-Center got a runner on to second but ended up stranding him as Kuemper held on for the win at Merchants Park.

Senior Ethan Alfers led the Trojans with three hits in the game and also had three RBIs.

Tri-Center will move on to district play where they will host fellow Western Iowa Conference member IKM-Manning on Saturday at 7 p.m.