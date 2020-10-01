L.C. boys win at Shen; T.J.'s Booton earns 1st place

SHENANDOAH – Council Bluffs runners had an impressive day at Thursday’s Shenandoah Invite.

The Lewis Central boys claimed top honors in the team standing with 49 points, outpacing second-place Glenwood (80). The Titans had a pair of runners place in the top 10 with Ethan Eichhorn placing second (16 minutes, 19 seconds) and Nathan Sell finishing fifth (16:44). Kayden Pearson and Tyler Ruiz also ran well for L.C., finishing 13th and 14th, respectively.

But every runner ended up chasing Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton, who crossed first with a time of 16:14.

“Aidan and Ethan ran almost the whole race together,” Thomas Jefferson coach Doug Muehlig said. “There was a little turn, they went down a plateau and they sprinted downhill. Aidan got a little burst of speed and made it to the finish line ahead of him and got away from him a little bit.”

Lewis Central coach Taylor May had plenty of good things to say about the performance of his boys team.

“Every single one of our kids came out and competed hard,” he said. “The boys ran together again tonight, and that was awesome to see. Ethan had a great battle with Booton. It’s a lot of fun to watch those two run with each other.