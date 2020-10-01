L.C. boys win at Shen; T.J.'s Booton earns 1st place

SHENANDOAH – Council Bluffs runners had an impressive day at Thursday’s Shenandoah Invite.
The Lewis Central boys claimed top honors in the team standing with 49 points, outpacing second-place Glenwood (80). The Titans had a pair of runners place in the top 10 with Ethan Eichhorn placing second (16 minutes, 19 seconds) and Nathan Sell finishing fifth (16:44). Kayden Pearson and Tyler Ruiz also ran well for L.C., finishing 13th and 14th, respectively.
But every runner ended up chasing Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton, who crossed first with a time of 16:14.
“Aidan and Ethan ran almost the whole race together,” Thomas Jefferson coach Doug Muehlig said. “There was a little turn, they went down a plateau and they sprinted downhill. Aidan got a little burst of speed and made it to the finish line ahead of him and got away from him a little bit.”
Lewis Central coach Taylor May had plenty of good things to say about the performance of his boys team.
“Every single one of our kids came out and competed hard,” he said. “The boys ran together again tonight, and that was awesome to see. Ethan had a great battle with Booton. It’s a lot of fun to watch those two run with each other.
“Nathan had a tremendous finish tonight in fourth place; he really turned it on at the end.”
Thomas Jefferson was third in the boys team standings (91), St. Albert was seventh (196) and Abraham Lincoln was 10th (241).
Glenwood prevailed in the team standings in the girls race, placing four runners in the top 10. The Rams finished with 37 team points, ahead of second-place Treynor (123).
Council Bluffs was also well represented in the top 10. Lewis Central’s Haley Bach led all C.B. runners with a fifth-place finish (20:16), and St. Albert’s Reese Duncan finished sixth (20:19).
“Haley ran her best race of the season tonight, finishing fifth,” May said. “She really focused on her second mile tonight and that’s what made the difference in the woods for her.”
Abraham Lincoln had the best result among Bluffs girls teams with a fifth-place finish. T.J. was sixth (157) and Lewis Central was ninth (178).
Boys team results
1, Lewis Central 49; 2, Glenwood 80; 3, Thomas Jefferson 91; 4, Clarinda 127; 5, Shenandoah 154; 6, Underwood 170; 7, St. Albert 196; 8, Treynor 199; 9, Red Oak 212; 10, Abraham Lincoln 241; 11, Riverside 246; 12, Tarkio 352; 13, East Mills 353.
Individual top 10
1, Aidan Booton, TJ, 16:14; 2, Ethan Eichhorn, LC, 16:19; 3, Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 16:40; 4, Nathan Sell, LC, 16:44; 5, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 16:46; 6, Baylor Bergren, Red Oak, 17:01; 7, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood, 17:16; 8, Gabel Porter, Underwood, 17:22; 9, Duke Ingraham, West Nodaway, 17:23; 10, Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 17:23.
Girls team results
1, Glenwood 37; 2, Treynor 123; 3, Clarinda 130; 4, Shenandoah 135; 5, Abraham Lincoln 151; 6, Thomas Jefferson 157; 7, Underwood 166; 8, Red Oak 178; 9, Lewis Central 178; 10, Audubon 216; 11, Southwest Valley 226.
Individual top 10
1, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 19:39; 2, ClaraTeigland, Treynor, 19:49; 3, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:01; 4, Georgia Paulson, Underwood, 20:08; 5, Haley Bach, LC, 20:16; 6, Reese Duncan, St. Albert, 20:19; 7, Grace Slater, Audubon, 20:22; 8, Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 20:32; 9, Lauren Hughes, Glenwood, 20:37; 10, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood, 20:43.
