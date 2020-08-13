L.C.'s Bach earns IGCA first-team all-state honors

Add another accolade to Haley Bach’s breakout season.

The Lewis Central junior, who was The Daily Nonpareil’s 2020 City Softball Player of the Year, on Thursday was named first-team all-state by The Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Bach hit .615, scored 37 runs, drove in 13 and stole 13 bases. She helped the Titans to a 12-8 record.

In Class 2-A, a pair of Western Iowa Conference standouts were named to the second team, Treynor junior Alyssa Kellar and Underwood junior Ella Pierce. Kellar led the Cardinals (9-5) in average (.522), runs (22), hits (24) and was a perfect 18 for 18 in stolen bases. Pierce hit .409 with 13 RBIs and also went 12-2 in the circle with a 1.32 ERA, helping the Eagles (14-5) earn a state berth for the first time in 16 years.

In Class 1-A, Riverside landed two players on the third team, junior Kenna Ford and senior Ashlynn Amdor. Ford hit .511 and tied for the team lead with 18 RBIs and hit three home runs while also going 11-4 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA in 93 innings. Amdor hit .483, scored a team-best 28 runs and also drove in 18 runs.

Class 5-A

First Team

Jasmine Rumley Ankeny 12