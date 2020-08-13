L.C.'s Bach earns IGCA first-team all-state honors

Add another accolade to Haley Bach’s breakout season.
The Lewis Central junior, who was The Daily Nonpareil’s 2020 City Softball Player of the Year, on Thursday was named first-team all-state by The Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Bach hit .615, scored 37 runs, drove in 13 and stole 13 bases. She helped the Titans to a 12-8 record.
In Class 2-A, a pair of Western Iowa Conference standouts were named to the second team, Treynor junior Alyssa Kellar and Underwood junior Ella Pierce. Kellar led the Cardinals (9-5) in average (.522), runs (22), hits (24) and was a perfect 18 for 18 in stolen bases. Pierce hit .409 with 13 RBIs and also went 12-2 in the circle with a 1.32 ERA, helping the Eagles (14-5) earn a state berth for the first time in 16 years.
In Class 1-A, Riverside landed two players on the third team, junior Kenna Ford and senior Ashlynn Amdor. Ford hit .511 and tied for the team lead with 18 RBIs and hit three home runs while also going 11-4 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA in 93 innings. Amdor hit .483, scored a team-best 28 runs and also drove in 18 runs.
Class 5-A
First Team
Jasmine Rumley Ankeny 12
Frannie Burnett Ankeny Centennial 12
Sophia Delvecchio Bettendorf 11
Kaylin Kinney CR Kennedy 12
Jayme Scheck CR Kennedy 11
Teagan Loew DM Roosevelt 12
Loghen Schnetzer Fort Dodge 12
Jalen Adams Fort Dodge 10
Tristin Doster Fort Dodge 11
Destiny Lewis Indianola 11
Karey Koenig Iowa City High 11
Ayana Lindsey Iowa City High 11
Brylee Klosterman Iowa City Liberty 12
Kara Maiers Iowa City Liberty 11
Chloe Fehn Johnston 12
Rylie Moss Muscatine 11
Kacy Nickerson Ottumwa 12
Peggy Klingler Pleasant Valley 12
Alex Honnold Valley 12
Heidi Wheeler Waukee 11
Coach of the Year: Maddison LeClere — CR Kennedy
Second Team
Marina Carter Ankeny 11
Ella Schulz Ankeny Centennial 11
Maggie Erpelding Bettendorf 12
Alexis Mulvehill Bettendorf 12
Cyrah Rasmussen Cedar Falls 10
Aliyah Walker CR Jefferson 11
Abby Spore CR Kennedy 12
Mya Dodge CR Kennedy 11
Yanna Roberts Davenport North 11
Malarie Huseman Dubuque Hempstead 12
Katie Kralik Indianola 11
Ella Cook Iowa City High 11
Kiahna Hill Iowa City West 12
Kennedy Rentschler Linn Mar 12
Ava Smithson Johnston 10
Kaylynn Salyers Muscatine 11
Abbi Cataldo SEP 11
Gianna Lara Valley 10
Abigail White Valley 11
Regan Bartholemew Waukee 10
Third Team
Ellie Lynch Ames 9
Karlie Hill Ames 12
Madeline Murphy Ankeny 11
Taylor Runchey Ankeny Centennial 12
Emily Rigdon Bettendorf 9
Skylar Phelps CR Jefferson 11
Taylor Robinson CR Jefferson 9
Addyson Albers CR Kennedy 9
Amya Snyder CR Prairie 11
Yalayzah Lovan Dowling Catholic 9
Tory Bennett Fort Dodge 10
Emma Roethler Johnston 11
Olivia Harmon Muscatine 11
Kaylee Bix Ottumwa 12
Emily Wood Pleasant Valley 11
Carly Lundry Pleasant Valley 12
Kaysee Dale SEP 12
Haley Etzell Valley 12
Natalie Wellet Valley 12
Elly Bates Waukee 11
Class 4-A
First Team
Abbie Hlas ADM 12
Skylar Rigby Ballard 12
Emma Dighton Boone 11
Delaney Schnathorst Carlisle 12
Molly Hoekstra Carlisle 12
Kennedy Preston Carlisle 12
Chloe Gallegos Carroll 11
Lisabeth Fiser Charles City 12
Ainsley Schrock Clear Creek-Amana 12
Molly Cooney Dallas Center-Grimes 12
Allison Rebling Fairfield 12
Haley Bach Lewis Central 11
Brooke Kilburg North Scott 12
Haley Downe Norwalk 11
Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12
Anna Chapman Wahlert Catholic 11
Macey Kleitsch West Delaware 12
Heather Heims West Delaware 11
Jena Young Winterset 9
Thea Banning Winterset 10
Coach of the Year: Steve Corkrean — Winterset
Second Team
Aliya Yanga ADM 9
Riley Gilroy Bondurant-Farrar 11
Katelyn Lappe Bondurant-Farrar 10
Bryanna Mehaffy Burlington 12
Meredith Hoffman Carlisle 12
Reagan Schutte Center Point-Urbana 12
Ava Morris Central DeWitt 10
Kamryn O’Brien Dallas Center-Grimes 12
Coty Engle Fairfield 9
Hannah Simpson Fairfield 10
Bella Nelson Gilbert 10
Kaitlyn Kriegel Grinnell 11
Brooke Haage LeMars 12
Sam Lee North Scott 12
Jayden Lammers Norwalk 11
Emma Christensen Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12
Skylar Cole Storm Lake 12
Kellie Dallmeyer Washington 11
Josie Stocks Waterloo East 12
Kya Loffswold Xavier 11
Third Team
Emily Ades Boone 11
Kennady Prenosil Carlisle 12
Ashlyn Hoeft Charles City 10
Kylie Merical Dallas Center-Grimes 11
Elle Nelsen Dallas Center-Grimes 10
Lexi Whaley Fort Madison 8
Nessa Johnson Gilbert 11
Emily Brouse Harlan 11
Megan Kessens Marion 11
Peyton Johnson Marion 9
Sami Miller Mason City 12
Emily Ellis Norwalk 12
Faith DeRonde Oskaloosa 10
Chloe Black Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12
Kelly Stoakes Webster City 10
Eve Wedewer West Delaware 11
Sydney Kennedy Western Dubuque 11
Sara Horsfield Western Dubuque 11
Bridget Stover Winterset 10
Lauren Carter Winterset 10
Class 3-A
First Team
Jena Lawrence Albia 12
Alex Beard Albia 12
Kameryn Etherington Algona 12
Ellie Tallman Anamosa 12
Anna Wohlers Assumption Catholic Davenport 11
Olivia Engler Atlantic 11
Alyse Harvey Benton Community 11
Brooke Zylstra Boyden Hull — Rock Valley 12
Tarah Wehde Camanche 12
Claire Mathews Centerville 11
Sara Keeler Creston 12
Laken Lienhard Crestwood Cresco 12
Ellie Jacobson Humboldt 12
Kendal Clark Humboldt 11
Carlie Thompson Humboldt 12
Jenna Sprague Mount Vernon 10
Hannah Foster North Polk Alleman 11
Lauren Summers West Burlington 9
Haylee Lehman West Liberty 12
Austyn Crees West Liberty 12
Peyton Driscoll Williamsburg 9
Jill Holub Williamsburg 12
Coach of the Year: Adam Berte — Williamsburg
Second team
Grace Lubben Anamosa 11
Lauren Loken Assumption Catholic Davenport 10
Olivia Wardlow Assumption Catholic Davenport 11
Madison Botos Atlantic 11
Kiana Fjeldheim Bishop Heelan 12
Lizzy Blum Boyden Hull — Rock Valley 12
Emma Bolton Clarke Osceola 11
Sara Faber Clear Lake 12
Gracie Hagle Creston 10
Tatum Dunlavy Estherville 8
Mady Lange Humboldt 12
Carlin Smith MOC — Floyd Valley 10
Nicole Sullivan Mount Vernon 12
Nadia Telecky Mount Vernon 10
Sydney Anderson North Polk Alleman 11
Ellie Owen North Polk Alleman 12
Riley Johannes PCM Monroe 9
Chloe Johnson Red Oak 12
Reagan Faber Roland-Story Story City 9
Hilary Wilson Solon 9
Logan Kelley West Burlington 8
Aubray Walters Williamsburg 12
Third Team
Danica Workman Albia 11
Lillian Etherington Algona 9
Emily Watters Anamosa 9
Kalli Minger Anamosa 12
Emma Townsley Benton Community 8
Angel Shaw Bishop Heelan 9
Ysaballa Berja Centerville 11
Kaliegh Friend Des Moines Christian 9
Madysen Wade Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12
Emalee Davis Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11
Allie Jo Zieser Independence 12
Kenzie Fischels Independence 12
Delanie Niemyer MOC Floyd-Valley 12
Maia Bentley Mount Vernon 10
Addi Vorm Nevada 11
Nichole Gilbert Shenandoah 12
Dana Den Herder Sioux Center 12
Karli Olsen Spirit Lake 12
Sophia Kreutner Vinton-Shellsburg 9
Annika Headington Waukon 11
Reagan Engberg West Burlington 10
Renae Schaper West Marshall State Center 12
Class 2-A
First Team
Madisyn Kelley Central Springs 10
Kaylea Fessler Central Springs 10
Kylie Doty Colfax-Mingo 10
Alli Boyle Earlham 11
Kodie Hoskey East Marshall LeGrand 12
Jenna Jensen Jesup 12
Hailey Sanders Louisa-Muscatine 12
Kylee Sanders Louisa-Muscatine 11
Sam Stewart Mount Ayr 12
Alexis Ehlers Northeast, Goose Lake 11
Abby Flanagan North Linn Troy Mills 12
Grace Flanagan North Linn Troy Mills 12
Hannah Bridgewater North Linn Troy Mills 12
Hope Steinberger North Union 12
Denali Loecker Ogden 12
Meredith Adreon Ogden 12
Chloe Morgan Pella Christian 12
Josie Sowers Pleasantville 11
Chelsey Huff Van Buren County 11
Nicki Henson West Branch 11
Lexi Lander West Monona Onawa 12
Chloe Wells Wilton 11
Coach of the Year: Mike Moses — Ogden
Second Team
Sydney Cook Alburnett 11
Keeley Schmitt Beckman Catholic 11
Caylee Cunningham Colfax-Mingo 9
Allie Poston Durant 12
Molly Schany Emmetsburg 12
Kristan Sadler Jesup 12
Alexis Larson Jesup 10
McKenna Hohenadel Louisa-Muscatine 10
Bree Mangelsen Northeast, Goose Lake 12
Sam Nielsen North Union 10
Jenna Palmer Ogden 12
Emri Agre Pella Christian 9
Annie Gahan Regina Iowa City 11
Taryn Hintz South O’Brien Paullina 12
Alyssa Kellar Treynor 11
Ella Pierce Underwood 11
Lexi Jirak Van Buren County 12
Macy Blomgren Van Meter 9
Tori Wynja Western Christian 12
Kennedy Kramer West Lyon 11
Megan Nichols West Monona Onawa 12
Erika McKenney West Sioux Hawarden 12
Third team
Alivia Schultz Columbus Catholic Waterloo 11
Taylor Kvale Dike-New Hartford 10
Grace Porter Earlham 10
Madeline Janssen Earlham 11
Mary Bontrager East Sac County 12
Alyssa Fischer Hinton 11
Haley Williams Lawton-Bronson 12
Bella Johnson Lawton-Bronson 11
Sam Stewart Mount Ayr 12
Madison Kluever Northeast, Goose Lake 8
Neveah Hildebrandt Northeast, Goose Lake 11
Kaitlyn Sommerfelt North Linn Troy Mills 11
Hannah Dutcher Ogden 12
Leah Grimm Osage 9
Cheyanne Collins Pella Christian 12
Amber McKinney Pleasantville 11
Emma Vohs Ridge View 10
Hailey Rosonke South Hardin 8
Molly Blomgren Van Meter 11
Hayley Knoblock West Lyon 11
Mallory McCall West Monona Onawa 11
Payton Schwiesow West Sioux Hawarden 12
Class 1-A
First Team
Makenna Kuper AGWSR 11
Natalie Nielsen Akron-Westfield 10
Jaden Harris Akron-Westfield 12
Mackenzie Meister Bishop Garrigan 12
Madison Meister Bishop Garrigan 12
Kori Wedeking Clarksville 12
Cheyenne Behrends Clarksville 11
Mikayla Houge Collins-Maxwell 12
Alexis Houge Collins-Maxwell 10
Rylee Schnepf Gehlen Catholic 10
TJ Stoaks Lenox 11
Peyton Robinson Lisbon 9
Stacia Hall Lisbon 11
Bailey Sievers Newell-Fonda 11
Lily Castle Newman Catholic 12
Hailey Worman Newman Catholic 12
Paige Leininger Newman Catholic 12
Taylor Knaack River Valley 12
Grace Bailey Twin Cedars 10
Emily Jones Wayne, Corydon 10
Sterling Berndt Wayne, Corydon 10
Shelby Skinner Westwood 11
Coach of the Year: Katie Wedeking — Clarksville
Second Team
Ali Gerbracht AGWSR 12
Holly Jessen Baxter 12
Lilly Parrott Belle Plaine 12
Sara Reid Central City 10
Ainsley Lovrien Clarksville 12
Reagan Franzen Collins-Maxwell 11
Macy Emgarten Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10
Addison Weber Gehlen Catholic 12
Talia Schon Glidden-Ralston 12
Sydney Lane Grand View Christian 11
Dani Laughlin Highland, Riverside 9
Avery Schroeder Kingsley-Pierson 9
Ryleigh Allgood Lisbon 9
Denali Conover Lynnville-Sully 11
Caitlin Alberts Lynnville-Sully 11
Jayda Gay Martensdale-St Marys 11
Haley Godfrey Melcher-Dallas 11
Kierra Jungers Newell-Fonda 8
Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda 10
Kiya Johnson North Butler 9
Chloe Bossard North Mahaska 12
Brittany Meyer River Valley 11
Megan Stuhr Sigourney 12
Hali Anderson St. Ansgar 11
Brittany Johnson St. Mary’s, Remsen 11
Rylee Dunkin Twin Cedars 9
Emily McIntosh West Harrison 11
Madie Anderson Winfield-Mt. Union 11
Emma DeStigter Woodbury Central 11
Third Team
Rachel Sicard AGWSR 12
Kiersten Kruse BCLUW 12
Taylor Moel BGM 11
Emma Fogarty Bishop Garrigan 12
Grace Kauffmann CAM, Anita 12
Kylee Rockhold Central Decatur 10
Ella Kahler Collins-Maxwell 12
Mallory Raney East Union, Afton 10
Kaylin Lack East Union, Afton 10
Kami Waymire Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Piper McCarville Janesville 10
Rachel Bohle Kingsley-Pierson 11
Mallory Loftus Lynnville-Sully 12
Kynser Reed Melcher-Dallas 11
Mikayla Fritz Moravia 11
Emma Decker Murray 11
Mia Walker Newell-Fonda 9
Layney Loyd New London 12
Madison McKay North Mahaska 11
Kayla Senne Northwood-Kensett 11
Madison Mauer Riceville 9
Kennedy Ford Riverside, Oakland 11
Ashlynn Amdor Riverside, Oakland 12
Kaylee Knaack River Valley 12
Kayla Carroll Rockford 12
Jocy Timmerman St. Edmond 12
Josie Weber Turkey Valley 10
Brooke Roby Twin Cedars 10
Mya Willey Wayne, Corydon 11
Jaeden Ferris Westwood 9
