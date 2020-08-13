You are the owner of this article.
L.C.'s Bach earns IGCA first-team all-state honors
L.C.'s Bach earns IGCA first-team all-state honors

20200709_spo_lcsoftball_6

Lewis Central’s Haley Bach (3) high fives teammate Paige Rodewald after scoring during a game on July 8.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Add another accolade to Haley Bach’s breakout season.

The Lewis Central junior, who was The Daily Nonpareil’s 2020 City Softball Player of the Year, on Thursday was named first-team all-state by The Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Bach hit .615, scored 37 runs, drove in 13 and stole 13 bases. She helped the Titans to a 12-8 record.

In Class 2-A, a pair of Western Iowa Conference standouts were named to the second team, Treynor junior Alyssa Kellar and Underwood junior Ella Pierce. Kellar led the Cardinals (9-5) in average (.522), runs (22), hits (24) and was a perfect 18 for 18 in stolen bases. Pierce hit .409 with 13 RBIs and also went 12-2 in the circle with a 1.32 ERA, helping the Eagles (14-5) earn a state berth for the first time in 16 years.

In Class 1-A, Riverside landed two players on the third team, junior Kenna Ford and senior Ashlynn Amdor. Ford hit .511 and tied for the team lead with 18 RBIs and hit three home runs while also going 11-4 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA in 93 innings. Amdor hit .483, scored a team-best 28 runs and also drove in 18 runs.

Class 5-A

First Team

Jasmine Rumley Ankeny 12

Frannie Burnett Ankeny Centennial 12

Sophia Delvecchio Bettendorf 11

Kaylin Kinney CR Kennedy 12

Jayme Scheck CR Kennedy 11

Teagan Loew DM Roosevelt 12

Loghen Schnetzer Fort Dodge 12

Jalen Adams Fort Dodge 10

Tristin Doster Fort Dodge 11

Destiny Lewis Indianola 11

Karey Koenig Iowa City High 11

Ayana Lindsey Iowa City High 11

Brylee Klosterman Iowa City Liberty 12

Kara Maiers Iowa City Liberty 11

Chloe Fehn Johnston 12

Rylie Moss Muscatine 11

Kacy Nickerson Ottumwa 12

Peggy Klingler Pleasant Valley 12

Alex Honnold Valley 12

Heidi Wheeler Waukee 11

Coach of the Year: Maddison LeClere — CR Kennedy

Second Team

Marina Carter Ankeny 11

Ella Schulz Ankeny Centennial 11

Maggie Erpelding Bettendorf 12

Alexis Mulvehill Bettendorf 12

Cyrah Rasmussen Cedar Falls 10

Aliyah Walker CR Jefferson 11

Abby Spore CR Kennedy 12

Mya Dodge CR Kennedy 11

Yanna Roberts Davenport North 11

Malarie Huseman Dubuque Hempstead 12

Katie Kralik Indianola 11

Ella Cook Iowa City High 11

Kiahna Hill Iowa City West 12

Kennedy Rentschler Linn Mar 12

Ava Smithson Johnston 10

Kaylynn Salyers Muscatine 11

Abbi Cataldo SEP 11

Gianna Lara Valley 10

Abigail White Valley 11

Regan Bartholemew Waukee 10

Third Team

Ellie Lynch Ames 9

Karlie Hill Ames 12

Madeline Murphy Ankeny 11

Taylor Runchey Ankeny Centennial 12

Emily Rigdon Bettendorf 9

Skylar Phelps CR Jefferson 11

Taylor Robinson CR Jefferson 9

Addyson Albers CR Kennedy 9

Amya Snyder CR Prairie 11

Yalayzah Lovan Dowling Catholic 9

Tory Bennett Fort Dodge 10

Emma Roethler Johnston 11

Olivia Harmon Muscatine 11

Kaylee Bix Ottumwa 12

Emily Wood Pleasant Valley 11

Carly Lundry Pleasant Valley 12

Kaysee Dale SEP 12

Haley Etzell Valley 12

Natalie Wellet Valley 12

Elly Bates Waukee 11

Class 4-A

First Team

Abbie Hlas ADM 12

Skylar Rigby Ballard 12

Emma Dighton Boone 11

Delaney Schnathorst Carlisle 12

Molly Hoekstra Carlisle 12

Kennedy Preston Carlisle 12

Chloe Gallegos Carroll 11

Lisabeth Fiser Charles City 12

Ainsley Schrock Clear Creek-Amana 12

Molly Cooney Dallas Center-Grimes 12

Allison Rebling Fairfield 12

Haley Bach Lewis Central 11

Brooke Kilburg North Scott 12

Haley Downe Norwalk 11

Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12

Anna Chapman Wahlert Catholic 11

Macey Kleitsch West Delaware 12

Heather Heims West Delaware 11

Jena Young Winterset 9

Thea Banning Winterset 10

Coach of the Year: Steve Corkrean — Winterset

Second Team

Aliya Yanga ADM 9

Riley Gilroy Bondurant-Farrar 11

Katelyn Lappe Bondurant-Farrar 10

Bryanna Mehaffy Burlington 12

Meredith Hoffman Carlisle 12

Reagan Schutte Center Point-Urbana 12

Ava Morris Central DeWitt 10

Kamryn O’Brien Dallas Center-Grimes 12

Coty Engle Fairfield 9

Hannah Simpson Fairfield 10

Bella Nelson Gilbert 10

Kaitlyn Kriegel Grinnell 11

Brooke Haage LeMars 12

Sam Lee North Scott 12

Jayden Lammers Norwalk 11

Emma Christensen Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12

Skylar Cole Storm Lake 12

Kellie Dallmeyer Washington 11

Josie Stocks Waterloo East 12

Kya Loffswold Xavier 11

Third Team

Emily Ades Boone 11

Kennady Prenosil Carlisle 12

Ashlyn Hoeft Charles City 10

Kylie Merical Dallas Center-Grimes 11

Elle Nelsen Dallas Center-Grimes 10

Lexi Whaley Fort Madison 8

Nessa Johnson Gilbert 11

Emily Brouse Harlan 11

Megan Kessens Marion 11

Peyton Johnson Marion 9

Sami Miller Mason City 12

Emily Ellis Norwalk 12

Faith DeRonde Oskaloosa 10

Chloe Black Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12

Kelly Stoakes Webster City 10

Eve Wedewer West Delaware 11

Sydney Kennedy Western Dubuque 11

Sara Horsfield Western Dubuque 11

Bridget Stover Winterset 10

Lauren Carter Winterset 10

Class 3-A

First Team

Jena Lawrence Albia 12

Alex Beard Albia 12

Kameryn Etherington Algona 12

Ellie Tallman Anamosa 12

Anna Wohlers Assumption Catholic Davenport 11

Olivia Engler Atlantic 11

Alyse Harvey Benton Community 11

Brooke Zylstra Boyden Hull — Rock Valley 12

Tarah Wehde Camanche 12

Claire Mathews Centerville 11

Sara Keeler Creston 12

Laken Lienhard Crestwood Cresco 12

Ellie Jacobson Humboldt 12

Kendal Clark Humboldt 11

Carlie Thompson Humboldt 12

Jenna Sprague Mount Vernon 10

Hannah Foster North Polk Alleman 11

Lauren Summers West Burlington 9

Haylee Lehman West Liberty 12

Austyn Crees West Liberty 12

Peyton Driscoll Williamsburg 9

Jill Holub Williamsburg 12

Coach of the Year: Adam Berte — Williamsburg

Second team

Grace Lubben Anamosa 11

Lauren Loken Assumption Catholic Davenport 10

Olivia Wardlow Assumption Catholic Davenport 11

Madison Botos Atlantic 11

Kiana Fjeldheim Bishop Heelan 12

Lizzy Blum Boyden Hull — Rock Valley 12

Emma Bolton Clarke Osceola 11

Sara Faber Clear Lake 12

Gracie Hagle Creston 10

Tatum Dunlavy Estherville 8

Mady Lange Humboldt 12

Carlin Smith MOC — Floyd Valley 10

Nicole Sullivan Mount Vernon 12

Nadia Telecky Mount Vernon 10

Sydney Anderson North Polk Alleman 11

Ellie Owen North Polk Alleman 12

Riley Johannes PCM Monroe 9

Chloe Johnson Red Oak 12

Reagan Faber Roland-Story Story City 9

Hilary Wilson Solon 9

Logan Kelley West Burlington 8

Aubray Walters Williamsburg 12

Third Team

Danica Workman Albia 11

Lillian Etherington Algona 9

Emily Watters Anamosa 9

Kalli Minger Anamosa 12

Emma Townsley Benton Community 8

Angel Shaw Bishop Heelan 9

Ysaballa Berja Centerville 11

Kaliegh Friend Des Moines Christian 9

Madysen Wade Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12

Emalee Davis Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11

Allie Jo Zieser Independence 12

Kenzie Fischels Independence 12

Delanie Niemyer MOC Floyd-Valley 12

Maia Bentley Mount Vernon 10

Addi Vorm Nevada 11

Nichole Gilbert Shenandoah 12

Dana Den Herder Sioux Center 12

Karli Olsen Spirit Lake 12

Sophia Kreutner Vinton-Shellsburg 9

Annika Headington Waukon 11

Reagan Engberg West Burlington 10

Renae Schaper West Marshall State Center 12

Class 2-A

First Team

Madisyn Kelley Central Springs 10

Kaylea Fessler Central Springs 10

Kylie Doty Colfax-Mingo 10

Alli Boyle Earlham 11

Kodie Hoskey East Marshall LeGrand 12

Jenna Jensen Jesup 12

Hailey Sanders Louisa-Muscatine 12

Kylee Sanders Louisa-Muscatine 11

Sam Stewart Mount Ayr 12

Alexis Ehlers Northeast, Goose Lake 11

Abby Flanagan North Linn Troy Mills 12

Grace Flanagan North Linn Troy Mills 12

Hannah Bridgewater North Linn Troy Mills 12

Hope Steinberger North Union 12

Denali Loecker Ogden 12

Meredith Adreon Ogden 12

Chloe Morgan Pella Christian 12

Josie Sowers Pleasantville 11

Chelsey Huff Van Buren County 11

Nicki Henson West Branch 11

Lexi Lander West Monona Onawa 12

Chloe Wells Wilton 11

Coach of the Year: Mike Moses — Ogden

Second Team

Sydney Cook Alburnett 11

Keeley Schmitt Beckman Catholic 11

Caylee Cunningham Colfax-Mingo 9

Allie Poston Durant 12

Molly Schany Emmetsburg 12

Kristan Sadler Jesup 12

Alexis Larson Jesup 10

McKenna Hohenadel Louisa-Muscatine 10

Bree Mangelsen Northeast, Goose Lake 12

Sam Nielsen North Union 10

Jenna Palmer Ogden 12

Emri Agre Pella Christian 9

Annie Gahan Regina Iowa City 11

Taryn Hintz South O’Brien Paullina 12

Alyssa Kellar Treynor 11

Ella Pierce Underwood 11

Lexi Jirak Van Buren County 12

Macy Blomgren Van Meter 9

Tori Wynja Western Christian 12

Kennedy Kramer West Lyon 11

Megan Nichols West Monona Onawa 12

Erika McKenney West Sioux Hawarden 12

Third team

Alivia Schultz Columbus Catholic Waterloo 11

Taylor Kvale Dike-New Hartford 10

Grace Porter Earlham 10

Madeline Janssen Earlham 11

Mary Bontrager East Sac County 12

Alyssa Fischer Hinton 11

Haley Williams Lawton-Bronson 12

Bella Johnson Lawton-Bronson 11

Sam Stewart Mount Ayr 12

Madison Kluever Northeast, Goose Lake 8

Neveah Hildebrandt Northeast, Goose Lake 11

Kaitlyn Sommerfelt North Linn Troy Mills 11

Hannah Dutcher Ogden 12

Leah Grimm Osage 9

Cheyanne Collins Pella Christian 12

Amber McKinney Pleasantville 11

Emma Vohs Ridge View 10

Hailey Rosonke South Hardin 8

Molly Blomgren Van Meter 11

Hayley Knoblock West Lyon 11

Mallory McCall West Monona Onawa 11

Payton Schwiesow West Sioux Hawarden 12

Class 1-A

First Team

Makenna Kuper AGWSR 11

Natalie Nielsen Akron-Westfield 10

Jaden Harris Akron-Westfield 12

Mackenzie Meister Bishop Garrigan 12

Madison Meister Bishop Garrigan 12

Kori Wedeking Clarksville 12

Cheyenne Behrends Clarksville 11

Mikayla Houge Collins-Maxwell 12

Alexis Houge Collins-Maxwell 10

Rylee Schnepf Gehlen Catholic 10

TJ Stoaks Lenox 11

Peyton Robinson Lisbon 9

Stacia Hall Lisbon 11

Bailey Sievers Newell-Fonda 11

Lily Castle Newman Catholic 12

Hailey Worman Newman Catholic 12

Paige Leininger Newman Catholic 12

Taylor Knaack River Valley 12

Grace Bailey Twin Cedars 10

Emily Jones Wayne, Corydon 10

Sterling Berndt Wayne, Corydon 10

Shelby Skinner Westwood 11

Coach of the Year: Katie Wedeking — Clarksville

Second Team

Ali Gerbracht AGWSR 12

Holly Jessen Baxter 12

Lilly Parrott Belle Plaine 12

Sara Reid Central City 10

Ainsley Lovrien Clarksville 12

Reagan Franzen Collins-Maxwell 11

Macy Emgarten Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10

Addison Weber Gehlen Catholic 12

Talia Schon Glidden-Ralston 12

Sydney Lane Grand View Christian 11

Dani Laughlin Highland, Riverside 9

Avery Schroeder Kingsley-Pierson 9

Ryleigh Allgood Lisbon 9

Denali Conover Lynnville-Sully 11

Caitlin Alberts Lynnville-Sully 11

Jayda Gay Martensdale-St Marys 11

Haley Godfrey Melcher-Dallas 11

Kierra Jungers Newell-Fonda 8

Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda 10

Kiya Johnson North Butler 9

Chloe Bossard North Mahaska 12

Brittany Meyer River Valley 11

Megan Stuhr Sigourney 12

Hali Anderson St. Ansgar 11

Brittany Johnson St. Mary’s, Remsen 11

Rylee Dunkin Twin Cedars 9

Emily McIntosh West Harrison 11

Madie Anderson Winfield-Mt. Union 11

Emma DeStigter Woodbury Central 11

Third Team

Rachel Sicard AGWSR 12

Kiersten Kruse BCLUW 12

Taylor Moel BGM 11

Emma Fogarty Bishop Garrigan 12

Grace Kauffmann CAM, Anita 12

Kylee Rockhold Central Decatur 10

Ella Kahler Collins-Maxwell 12

Mallory Raney East Union, Afton 10

Kaylin Lack East Union, Afton 10

Kami Waymire Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Piper McCarville Janesville 10

Rachel Bohle Kingsley-Pierson 11

Mallory Loftus Lynnville-Sully 12

Kynser Reed Melcher-Dallas 11

Mikayla Fritz Moravia 11

Emma Decker Murray 11

Mia Walker Newell-Fonda 9

Layney Loyd New London 12

Madison McKay North Mahaska 11

Kayla Senne Northwood-Kensett 11

Madison Mauer Riceville 9

Kennedy Ford Riverside, Oakland 11

Ashlynn Amdor Riverside, Oakland 12

Kaylee Knaack River Valley 12

Kayla Carroll Rockford 12

Jocy Timmerman St. Edmond 12

Josie Weber Turkey Valley 10

Brooke Roby Twin Cedars 10

Mya Willey Wayne, Corydon 11

Jaeden Ferris Westwood 9

