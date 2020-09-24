L.C.'s Greenwood wins Mighty Mo tourney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Central’s Jordan Greenwood took top honors Thursday at the Mighty Mo Golf Tournament at Fox Run Golf Course.

Greenwood carded an 18-hole total of 76 in the Titans’ first golf outing of the fall season.

“He had to scramble a little early on, but he recovered well and kept it in check the rest of the way through,” Lewis Central coach Steve Koester said. “He didn’t try to do anything special. He just tried to keep it in play and hit his greens as soon as possible. After a couple holes, he got that straightened away, and he played consistently right to the end.

“I expect him to be there. He himself was a little disappointed. He wanted to do a little bit better. I think he has the potential. It wasn’t a huge surprise for him. For the first match especially, it was a real good place to be, and he knows where he needs to go from here.”

Sioux City Heelan won in the team standings with a total of 312 strokes, 22 ahead of second-place Sioux City North (334).

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Blake Higgins paced the Lynx, shooting a 111. Jace Mundt led the way for the Yellow Jackets with a 115.