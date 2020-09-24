L.C.'s Greenwood wins Mighty Mo tourney

Lewis Central’s Jordan Greenwood took top honors Thursday at the Mighty Mo Golf Tournament at Fox Run Golf Course.
Greenwood carded an 18-hole total of 76 in the Titans’ first golf outing of the fall season.
“He had to scramble a little early on, but he recovered well and kept it in check the rest of the way through,” Lewis Central coach Steve Koester said. “He didn’t try to do anything special. He just tried to keep it in play and hit his greens as soon as possible. After a couple holes, he got that straightened away, and he played consistently right to the end.
“I expect him to be there. He himself was a little disappointed. He wanted to do a little bit better. I think he has the potential. It wasn’t a huge surprise for him. For the first match especially, it was a real good place to be, and he knows where he needs to go from here.”
Sioux City Heelan won in the team standings with a total of 312 strokes, 22 ahead of second-place Sioux City North (334).
Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Blake Higgins paced the Lynx, shooting a 111. Jace Mundt led the way for the Yellow Jackets with a 115.
Team scores: 1, Sioux City Heelan 312, 2, Sioux City North 334, 3, Le Mars 338, 4, Lewis Central 346, 5, Abraham Lincoln 495, 6, Thomas Jefferson 508.
Medalist: Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central, 76. Runners-up: Brett Sitzmann, Sioux City Heelan, 77; Brayden Michalak, Sioux City Heelan, 77.
Abraham Lincoln results: Blake Higgins 111, Jaymeson VanderVelde 125, Kent Hyde 127, Brody Klopp 132, Steven Stangl 134, Zach Canon 137.
L.C. results: Payton Greenwood 87, Casey Clair 90, Tyler Doremus 93, Joe Miller 93, Aiden Shipman 97.
Thomas Jefferson: Jace Mundt 115, Austin Nielsen 115, Jacob Lesley 117, Zach Clevenger 161.
