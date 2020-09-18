L.C. stays undefeated

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Class 3-A No. 4 Titans got a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior running back Logan Katzer after a Carroll fumble and three-and-out on their first two possessions.

Trailing 14-0 early in the game, Carroll quickly cut the lead in half on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Kellin Jones to Tory Feldman with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter.

In the third, Titans backup quarterback Ethen Fishell found the end zone on 3-yard run for a 21-7 advantage. Fishell entered in the third after Jonah Pomrenke left with an apparent injury.

Carroll answered again early in the fourth on 4th-and-14 when Jones connected with Jack Troutman for a 35-yard touchdown reception.

Katzer capped his big night with his third touchdown on the ground, this from seven yards out, making it 28-13 with 6:31 remaining.

Lewis Central sealed the deal late in the fourth when Braylon Kammrad found Thomas Fidone for a 29-yard touchdown.

Lewis Central plays at Glenwood on Friday.

Lewis Central (4-0) 14 0 7 14—35

Carroll (2-2) 7 0 0 6—13

L: Logan Katzer 3 run (Boston Hensley PAT good)