 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
L.C. stays undefeated
0 comments

L.C. stays undefeated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports LC Football

From left, Lewis Central’s Logan Katzer, Dylan Koch and Jonah Pomrenke.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Class 3-A No. 4 Titans got a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior running back Logan Katzer after a Carroll fumble and three-and-out on their first two possessions.

Trailing 14-0 early in the game, Carroll quickly cut the lead in half on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Kellin Jones to Tory Feldman with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter.

In the third, Titans backup quarterback Ethen Fishell found the end zone on 3-yard run for a 21-7 advantage. Fishell entered in the third after Jonah Pomrenke left with an apparent injury.

Carroll answered again early in the fourth on 4th-and-14 when Jones connected with Jack Troutman for a 35-yard touchdown reception.

Katzer capped his big night with his third touchdown on the ground, this from seven yards out, making it 28-13 with 6:31 remaining.

Lewis Central sealed the deal late in the fourth when Braylon Kammrad found Thomas Fidone for a 29-yard touchdown.

Lewis Central plays at Glenwood on Friday.

Lewis Central (4-0) 14 0 7 14—35

Carroll (2-2) 7 0 0 6—13

L: Logan Katzer 3 run (Boston Hensley PAT good)

L: Logan Katzer 59 run (Hensley PAT good)

C: Tory Feldman 38 from Kellin Jones (Elijah Lee PAT good)

L: Ethen Fishell 3 run (Hensley PAT good)

C Jack Troutman 35 from Jones (PAT blocked)

L: Katzer 7 run (Hensley PAT good)

L: Thomas Fidone 29 from Braylon Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert