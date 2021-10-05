Lady Vikes rally by Panthers

After falling behind two sets to zero, AHSTW volleyball rallied back to win three consecutive sets to rally past Logan-Magnolia in five sets at home on Monday, 21-25, 20-25, 25-9, 25-12, 15-13.

The Logan-Magnolia Panthers won a competitive first two sets, 25-21 and 25-20, in that order, before AHSTW seized momentum with a 25-9 dubbing over the visiting Panthers in set three.

The Lady Vikes won set four convincingly as well 25-12 to set the match-deciding fifth set where the Panthers fought back and kept things close, but AHSTW ultimately willed themselves to victory with a 15-13 win in set five to defeat the Panthers.

Senior Natalie Hagadon led the Lady Vikes with 20 kills and also had two blocks and 15 digs. Halle Hall was second on the team with 13 kills. She also blocked two shots and had eight digs.

AHSTW hosted Audubon on Tuesday night for its senior night game. Check back soon for results on this contest.

Logan-Magnolia (9-12) 25 25 9 12 13

AHSTW (22-7) 21 20 25 25 15