LaSale and Sandbothe win conference championships

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Abby LaSale and senior Noah Sandbothe were some of the standout performers for the Lynx with both claiming conference championships during the Missouri Valley River Conference Championship track meet on Thursday in Sioux City.
LaSale’s championship came in the 400-meter hurdles after she ran a 1:07.92, nearly three seconds faster than the runner-up.
Sandbothe won his title in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.
As a team, Abraham Lincoln finished in sixth place for both the boys and girls races. Thomas Jefferson was also at the MRAC Championships and finished in eighth in both the boys’ and girl’s standings.
LaSale and Sandbothe weren’t the only Lynx to have big days.
Senior Jillian Shanks led the girls team with 16 points.
She placed second in the 100 with a 13.51, third in the 200 with a 26.95 and ran on the 400 relay and 800 sprint medley both of which scored.
The boys were led in scoring by junior Kelsy Fox who totaled 17 points for A.L.
Fox was third in the 200 with a 23.54, third in the 400 with a 53.42, fourth in the 100 with an 11.83 and anchored the 400 relay which came in fourth.
Other scorers for the girls team include junior Jacee Tindall, junior Hanna Schimmer, senior Shelby Wilfong, sophomore Piper McGuire, sophomore Kylie Richardson, sophomore Jazmin Martinez, junior Emma O’Neal, senior Kylah Delezene, Lily Perez, senior Bernice Monge and junior Jaycie Hasbrouck.
“Just with the injuries we’ve had over the course of the last couple weeks have really been a struggle,” A.L. girls track head coach Traci Stoop said. “The girls have stepped up and ran really well individually. They did great. We had a ton of PRs and they really just came to compete yesterday which was exciting. We even had a conference champion which was awesome.”
Scorers for the boys include junior Braden LaSale, senior Jaxon Boro, junior Mikaele Hayes, senior Ethan Leinen, sophomore Daxon Kindred, senior Spencer Price, junior Tommy Chau, freshman Andy Fichter, sophomore Dalton McCormick, senior Mac Volff, sophomore Steven Smith, sophomore Caden McDowell, freshman Karsyn Chambliss, senior Judah Burnett and freshman Cody Smith.
Thomas Jefferson girls were led by Lilly Thompson who placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 94-7.
Other scorers for the Yellow Jacket girls include senior Kaitlynn Calabro, sophomore Jazmarie Valle, sophomore Hailey Carlson, sophomore Athena Neville, junior Abby Evers, junior Shaeley Bose and junior Alexis Smith.
Thomas Jefferson girls track head coach Wadie Thomas said he was proud of his girls energy but is hoping to see improvement the rest of the season and into the future.
“We wanted a better performance but we’ve been with these girls all year and we know what their capabilities,” he said. “What we got is about what I expected. It’s nowhere near where we’d like to be, nowhere near where the program will be over the next year or so. Coaches they say are never satisfied that’s a legitimate emotion here.”
Despite wishing for a better team performance, there were some individuals that Thomas thought performed well.
“Lilly Thomas had a good day,” he said. “... She stood out. Lilly was the brightest spot of the whole meet. Shaeley Bose ran well in the four-by-four. She rad a good 400-meter race.
“Eleana Lemus ran well. A lot of them really have their best. Most of them did. The effort we’re happy with but we’d like to finish better. There’s some really good team in our conference too. ... Overall I’m happy with the effort our girls gave.”
Senior Juan Martinez led T.J. boys in scoring with 8.5 points.
He placed third in the 800 with a 2:03.80 and ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays which he scored points.
Sophomore Tyler Huey, freshman Victor Atupra, senior Hunter Ryba, junior Roi Soriano, junior Austin Schubert, sophomore Devon Bovee, sophomore Braetyn Couse, sophomore Mark Markuson, freshman Fabian Rangel and sophomore Bose were the other scorers for Thomas Jefferson boys.
Sioux City North won the boys side of the meet and Sioux City East placed first for the girls.
Both Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Gale Wickersham for the Iowa State Qualifying Meet.