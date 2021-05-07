LaSale and Sandbothe win conference championships

“Just with the injuries we’ve had over the course of the last couple weeks have really been a struggle,” A.L. girls track head coach Traci Stoop said. “The girls have stepped up and ran really well individually. They did great. We had a ton of PRs and they really just came to compete yesterday which was exciting. We even had a conference champion which was awesome.”

Scorers for the boys include junior Braden LaSale, senior Jaxon Boro, junior Mikaele Hayes, senior Ethan Leinen, sophomore Daxon Kindred, senior Spencer Price, junior Tommy Chau, freshman Andy Fichter, sophomore Dalton McCormick, senior Mac Volff, sophomore Steven Smith, sophomore Caden McDowell, freshman Karsyn Chambliss, senior Judah Burnett and freshman Cody Smith.

Thomas Jefferson girls were led by Lilly Thompson who placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 94-7.

Other scorers for the Yellow Jacket girls include senior Kaitlynn Calabro, sophomore Jazmarie Valle, sophomore Hailey Carlson, sophomore Athena Neville, junior Abby Evers, junior Shaeley Bose and junior Alexis Smith.

Thomas Jefferson girls track head coach Wadie Thomas said he was proud of his girls energy but is hoping to see improvement the rest of the season and into the future.