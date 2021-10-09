Late field goal gives Falcons first win

Driver says the team dedicates this win to the seniors. While nowhere in the green and gold foresaw this being the position they’d be in, Driver says the seniors have helped keep the practices fun and upbeat for the rest of the team during the rough weeks.

“This game was about representing the seniors,” Driver said. “Regardless if they played or didn’t play, that was our main focus tonight. We talked to the younger kids and about how we need to play for them tonight and allow them to go out on a positive vibe.

“I can’t say enough about the work these seniors have done over the years, most of them were on the semi-final team a year ago. We talked about how it’s easy to lead when things are going well and you’re winning, but these seniors have kept our practices lively and kept everyone engaged, keeping guys wanting to learn and play hard. Those things can get overlooked when you’re not having the season you want to have, but either way, you have to lean back on your seniors and they have done a great job keeping everyone excited and wanting to get better.”

St. Albert will head to Avoca next Friday to take on the AHSTW Vikings (3-4). The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Sidney (1-6) 0 0 0 8 -- 8

St. Albert (1-6) 0 0 0 9 -- 9