Late field goal gives Falcons first win

After three scoreless quarters, St. Albert football ultimately triumphed over Sidney thanks to a field goal with about a minute left to play to earn their first win 9-8 over the Cowboys on Friday night at home on senior night.
“We talked about it all night,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “Anytime you play at Al Leber Field it is a big opportunity. Tonight was our last chance to represent St. Albert the right way and I thought we did just that. We battled back after getting down 8-0 and came back to win and overcame some early mistakes and made some big plays.”
After three scoreless quarters, Sidney broke the ice with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys went for two and were successful, thus went up 8-0 early on in the fourth.
The Falcons did not fold as they drove down the field and responded on their ensuing drive with a touchdown of their own via a 5-yard touchdown run from junior Sam Gubbels. However, the Falcons were unsuccessful with their two-point conversion try thus the score remained 8-6 in favor of the Cowboys.
After some defense by both teams, St. Albert drove down the field to set up a 32-yard field goal try for senior Nate Kay who split the uprights with just under a minute remaining in regulation. The Falcon defense held, thus clinching the first win for the Falcons.
Helping lead that defense was senior Keaton Barnes who finished his night with 17 total tackles.
Driver says the team dedicates this win to the seniors. While nowhere in the green and gold foresaw this being the position they’d be in, Driver says the seniors have helped keep the practices fun and upbeat for the rest of the team during the rough weeks.
“This game was about representing the seniors,” Driver said. “Regardless if they played or didn’t play, that was our main focus tonight. We talked to the younger kids and about how we need to play for them tonight and allow them to go out on a positive vibe.
“I can’t say enough about the work these seniors have done over the years, most of them were on the semi-final team a year ago. We talked about how it’s easy to lead when things are going well and you’re winning, but these seniors have kept our practices lively and kept everyone engaged, keeping guys wanting to learn and play hard. Those things can get overlooked when you’re not having the season you want to have, but either way, you have to lean back on your seniors and they have done a great job keeping everyone excited and wanting to get better.”
St. Albert will head to Avoca next Friday to take on the AHSTW Vikings (3-4). The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Sidney (1-6) 0 0 0 8 -- 8
St. Albert (1-6) 0 0 0 9 -- 9