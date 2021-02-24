Late rally helps Treynor top Underwood, secure spot in state tourney

Underwood got the ball inbounds and Humphrey drove the right baseline. Her final shot attempt came up short, and the Treynor celebration was on.

“A lot of things had to go our way, credit to Underwood, they were ready,” Chapman said.

The Eagle locker room was understandably disappointed after Underwood controlled much of the Region 8 final.

“They are completely devastated,” Flynn said of her team. “They are an amazing group of girls. The first two times we played them, we really laid an egg and didn’t play our best. We practiced and practiced our defense and our defensive rotations, and I think that really stopped their best players from getting going early.”

For the first 26 minutes plus, Underwood did everything in its power to slow down the Cardinals’ best scorers, Teigland and Stogdill. Humphrey face-guarded Teigland for much of the game, and they also looked to be with Stogdill at all times.

More importantly, the Eagles were able to score the basketball, including a decisive first half 12-0 run that built the lead that stayed near 10 points until a little over two minutes gone by in the fourth quarter.