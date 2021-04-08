LC 3, AL 2: Gappa saves a goal and the day

Churchill's goal sparked the momentum for Lewis Central who scored eight minutes later on a goal by sophomore Boston Hensley to tie the game up at 2-2.

Lewis Central sophomore Colton Costello scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute, but a penalty in the 73rd minute threatened the Titan's lead.

Gappa made the save and the Titans held on for the final seven minutes.

"That's what (Gappa) does," Driver said. "He trains for that moment. He works hard in practice. I had faith in him. We do PKs in training. He works with his club. I knew in that moment, at that given point in time, I wouldn't want anyone else there but Gappa.

"Like he said, he picks a way and goes with it. It's a gut feeling. I've never been a goalie so I just ride with it."

Hensley and the Titans were filled with excitement after the match. Hensley's goal was the first of his varsity career.

"It's a great feeling," he said. "We came back in the second half and scored three goals right off the bat. It's just a great feeling."

Driver made some adjustments to his defense at halftime, which paid off.