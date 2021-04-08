LC remains optimistic after opening loss

“I wanted to see their experience shine through on the court and that’s what we saw,” he said. “There’s some good potential for the future. And, I wanted to see how my doubles teams were going to perform. ... We got to see what to work on and what we need to do in the future to better prepare for upcoming meets.”

Lewis Central has a long layoff between its first and second duals, with the next competition at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Harlan.

One strength the Titans have this season is their depth. Lewis Central has 29 girls out for the team. Rodenburg said many of the junior varsity players have impressed him early on in the season.

“We’re pretty deep. We’re probably 14 deep in quality players,” he said.

One of the high goals for the Titans includes placing in the top four at Hawkeye 10 meet.

“I know that’s quite a lofty goal with as tough as the Hawkeye 10 is going to be this year,” Rodenburg said. “Coming back from a COVID break, I know some of the teams are going to be highly motivated to finish high in the Hawkeye 10.”

Lewis Central also hopes to make it to the second round of regionals.

“That’s kind of where I’ve set our goal post for the year,” Rodenburg said. “... For our girls we definitely want to put some goals out there for them to achieve and those were the two goals that I have for them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.