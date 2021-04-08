LC remains optimistic after opening loss

Lewis Central girls tennis suffered a heartbreaking season-opening loss at Clarinda on April 1, 5-4.
The teams were tied 4-4 with just the No. 3 doubles match remaining when Clarinda pulled out a 7-1 win in a final set tiebreaker.
“It was a very close 5-4,” head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. “The match it came down to was the No. 3 doubles spot, where both our girls had beat both of their girls in singles. It looked as though we might prevail but we ended up losing in the tiebreaker. Heartbreaker. It was a really close exciting match.
“Bravo to Clarinda’s girls. They did a fantastic job of execution.”
Despite the loss, Rodenburg holds high goals for the Titans.
Clarinda won the top three singles matches, but sophomore Oasis Opheim defeated Paige Barr 8-6 in the No. 4 spot and senior Emily Burns was victorious over Emma Stogdill by a score of 8-5.
Clarinda also won the No. 1 doubles match, but sophomore Lane Olsen and Opheim teamed together to earn an 8-3 win in the No. 2 doubles match.
“I was wanting to see my three seniors, Kaelyn Rodenburg, Maddi Parker and Emily Burns kind of lead the team. We saw them do that. ... We wanted to see the senior leadership show up.”
Rodenburg also has some younger players that have some experience through private lessons. The match against Clarinda was a good gauge for where they stand early in the season.
“I wanted to see their experience shine through on the court and that’s what we saw,” he said. “There’s some good potential for the future. And, I wanted to see how my doubles teams were going to perform. ... We got to see what to work on and what we need to do in the future to better prepare for upcoming meets.”
Lewis Central has a long layoff between its first and second duals, with the next competition at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Harlan.
One strength the Titans have this season is their depth. Lewis Central has 29 girls out for the team. Rodenburg said many of the junior varsity players have impressed him early on in the season.
“We’re pretty deep. We’re probably 14 deep in quality players,” he said.
One of the high goals for the Titans includes placing in the top four at Hawkeye 10 meet.
“I know that’s quite a lofty goal with as tough as the Hawkeye 10 is going to be this year,” Rodenburg said. “Coming back from a COVID break, I know some of the teams are going to be highly motivated to finish high in the Hawkeye 10.”
Lewis Central also hopes to make it to the second round of regionals.
“That’s kind of where I’ve set our goal post for the year,” Rodenburg said. “... For our girls we definitely want to put some goals out there for them to achieve and those were the two goals that I have for them.”