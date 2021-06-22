LC softball sweeps Clarinda

L.C. added one in the third and two in the fifth to win via the run rule.

Damgaard pitched all five innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out five batters and only walking two. She also only walked two batters.

Heller, Manz, Howard, Broughman and Hays all went 2 for 3 from the plate and Bach, Heller and Rodewald all drove in two runs.

Clarinda came out on fire in the second half of the doubleheader, scoring six runs in the first two innings and holding Lewis Central scoreless.

Sophomore Stacy Merksick started the offense in the bottom of the third with a leadoff single. An error with one out, put runners on second and third and Bach hit a sacrifice fly to score a run. Heller drove in a run to cut the lead to four.

Rodewald started the bottom of the fourth advancing to second on a throwing error. Howard scored Rodewald on a one-out RBI single to make the score 6-3.

Bach opened the fifth with a leadoff triple and scored on an error to come within two runs before Clarinda came up with three outs.

L.C. opened the floodgates in the sixth inning.