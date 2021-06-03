Leehy prepares for Olympic swimming trials

Now that both pools at the CHI Health Center have been filled, the next step is to begin filling lane assignments for the first set of events at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

Former Council Bluffs Lewis Central standout Mykenzie Leehy is in a good spot after earning the No. 1 seed at the women's 100-meter freestyle.

The task of filling lane assignments began Monday when the psych sheets for Wave I of the Trials were posted online by USA Swimming. While heat sheets won’t be released until later in the week, the number of participants in each event is now known.

The four-day meet begins Friday with prelim swims in four events starting at 10 a.m. There will be two races in each event in the 7 p.m. finals, a B final followed by an A final. The B final will be the swimmers who finished ninth through 16th in the prelims, while the A final will have the top eight finishers from the morning races.

Swimmers who finish first or second in the A final will advance to the Wave II event that serves as the qualifying meet for the U.S. Olympic team that will participate in the Tokyo Games scheduled to begin with opening ceremonies on July 23.

Two swimmers with local connections are seeded first in Wave I races.