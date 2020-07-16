Lewis Central avenges regular season loss, tops Glenwood 3-1

GLENWOOD – A superb pitching effort, solid defense and timely hitting lifted Lewis Central to a 3-1 victory over Glenwood in the Class 4-A Region 4 quarterfinals on Thursday.
Titans ace Megan Gittins pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run, no walks and three strikeouts, but that only tells part of the story. With her team clinging to a 2-0 advantage on the road, the sophomore showed great poise, pitching her way out of two late-game jams.
Glenwood threatened in the bottom of the fifth inning, but stranded runners on second and third base. In the sixth, the Rams loaded the bases with one out, but Gittins again sat down the next two batters with two straight pop-outs to right field. In the bottom of the seventh, Glenwood’s Haley Woods hit a leadoff single and would later score, but Gittins limited the damage and earned the win.
The Lewis Central defense was also sharp, proving to be an ally for Gittins by committing just one error. Conversely, Glenwood had three miscues, including a passed ball and an error in the third inning which helped Lewis Central take a 2-0 lead.
“I could tell the minute (Gittins) walked into batting practice today that she was extremely focused,” Lewis Central head coach Hannah Cole said. “She stayed focused, stayed calm and played her game the entire seven innings. That’s exactly what we needed … and her defense had her back.”
Offensively, Haley Bach went 1-for-4 with two runs scored with an RBI, Maddie Howard had an RBI double and Jerika Koopmeiners was 2 for 3. The junior, Bach, is fourth in the state and first in Class 4-A with a .621 batting average.
For Glenwood, Hayllee Sell went 2 for 3 and Sara Kolle was 1 for 3 with the Rams’ only RBI, coming in the bottom of the seventh.
Thursday’s matchup was the second meeting between the two teams in Glenwood, with the Rams winning the first game 5-2 on June 30.
“From that game we got to know some of their bigger hitters and knew that they would bunt and run the bases, so we were ready for that part of it,” Cole said. “Last time we played them we didn’t have near as much energy or as positive of a mindset. This time we focused on having good energy, having fun and just playing our game.”
In fact, Lewis Central was 4-5 after that loss. Since then, they’ve won eight of their last 10.
“It took us a little while to realize how important having a positive mindset is. We win games that way and it’s what we want to continue the rest of the way,” Cole said.
Up next, Lewis Central will travel to Harlan on Saturday. Harlan is 14-4 and defeated Lewis Central 8-3 in their only regular season meeting on June 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the regional championship game against the Carlisle (16-3)-Knoxville (10-4) winner. The regional title game is scheduled to be played Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Lewis Central (12-7) 101 000 1—3 7 1
Glenwood (8-6) 000 000 1—1 8 3
W: Megan Gittins L: Taryn Bertini
2B: Maddie Howard.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!