Lewis Central avenges regular season loss, tops Glenwood 3-1

Offensively, Haley Bach went 1-for-4 with two runs scored with an RBI, Maddie Howard had an RBI double and Jerika Koopmeiners was 2 for 3. The junior, Bach, is fourth in the state and first in Class 4-A with a .621 batting average.

For Glenwood, Hayllee Sell went 2 for 3 and Sara Kolle was 1 for 3 with the Rams’ only RBI, coming in the bottom of the seventh.

Thursday’s matchup was the second meeting between the two teams in Glenwood, with the Rams winning the first game 5-2 on June 30.

“From that game we got to know some of their bigger hitters and knew that they would bunt and run the bases, so we were ready for that part of it,” Cole said. “Last time we played them we didn’t have near as much energy or as positive of a mindset. This time we focused on having good energy, having fun and just playing our game.”

In fact, Lewis Central was 4-5 after that loss. Since then, they’ve won eight of their last 10.

“It took us a little while to realize how important having a positive mindset is. We win games that way and it’s what we want to continue the rest of the way,” Cole said.